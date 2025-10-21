Kpost Courier Co., Kuwait’s trusted logistics partner, today announced a major expansion of its customer support operations to meet the growing needs of its diverse customer base. The company has launched multilingual service lines and extended its support hours, ensuring faster, more personalized, and more accessible assistance for every customer.

Under the new initiative, Kpost support teams are now available in Arabic, English, and additional languages during peak hours, helping residents and businesses across Kuwait get the answers they need in the language they are most comfortable with. Customers can seek assistance for parcel tracking, complaints, delivery modifications, and other service requests through phone, email, and online channels with minimal waiting time.

“Kpost is dedicated to ensuring every delivery ends with satisfaction,” said Mohammad Al Sayegh, spokesperson for Kpost Courier. “By providing support in multiple languages and making help available for longer hours, we are reducing friction in the delivery process and building stronger trust with every interaction.”

This customer-first approach aligns with Kuwait’s national vision to enhance service quality and digital adoption across sectors. With over 70% of the country’s population comprising expatriates from across the GCC, South Asia, and beyond, multilingual support has become an operational necessity.

Kpost’s extended support hours mean that customers who work late or operate businesses outside regular working times can still access assistance without disruption. The company now offers evening and weekend coverage to better match Kuwait’s busy lifestyle and the needs of e-commerce, banking, and retail partners.

The upgraded service model is designed to complement Kpost’s core operations, which include same-day deliveries, secure handling of bank cards and confidential documents, and a commitment to speed and reliability. With real-time tracking and a growing delivery fleet, the company is helping bridge the gap between businesses and their customers across the country.

Kpost’s investment in customer experience reflects a broader strategy to strengthen its competitive edge in Kuwait’s rapidly evolving courier market. The company is also exploring partnerships with major regional e-commerce platforms and financial institutions, positioning itself as a key logistics enabler for Kuwait’s digital economy.

The Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market in the GCC is valued at approximately USD 3.89 billion in 2025. The broader last-mile delivery market is estimated at USD 14.62 billion in 2024, with projections reaching USD 25.99 billion by 2031. The sector is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.25% (CEP) and 8.6% (last-mile delivery). Growth drivers include rising e-commerce penetration, urbanization, and increasing demand for fast and flexible delivery options.



Kuwait contributes an estimated USD 350 million to the regional courier and last-mile delivery sector. The e-commerce market in Kuwait is valued between USD 1.85 billion and USD 2.4 billion in 2025. E-commerce growth is driving logistics demand, with a CAGR ranging from 5.45% to 12.5%, depending on the segment and source.

About Kpost Courier Co.

Operating across Kuwait, Kpost Courier Co. provides fast, reliable, and customer-focused parcel delivery solutions. The company specializes in secure bank-card deliveries, express courier services, and customized logistics solutions for businesses of all sizes. With a commitment to innovation, transparency, and customer satisfaction, Kpost continues to raise the standard of courier services in Kuwait and the GCC.