Doha, Qatar: Continuing its commitment to pioneering crucial discussions in the financial sector, KPMG in Qatar recently rolled out another impactful installment of its "Freshly Brewed" seminar series. Hosted at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel in Doha, this session drew top-tier banking professionals and decision-makers eager to delve deep into CBDCs, Tokenisation, and other Digital Assets.

The session provided attendees with a comprehensive exploration of these cutting-edge subjects. The spotlight was firmly on Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), the rise and implications of Tokenisation, and the ever-evolving world of Digital Assets. To enrich the understanding, attendees were also exposed to global best practices and case studies, ensuring a holistic grasp of these subjects.

Creating a collaborative and open platform for discourse was paramount. Omar Mahmood, Partner and Head of Financial Services at KPMG in Qatar, noted, "The banking landscape is on the cusp of significant transformation. Discussions on CBDCs, Tokenisation, and other Digital Assets are not just timely but vital. Through our seminar, we aim to stimulate strategic dialogues, foster expert connections, and catalyze the digital journey of banking."

The session was graced by the esteemed presence of Debarshi Bandyopadhyay and Aymeric Salley, both Directors of Financial Services Advisory at KPMG Singapore. Their contributions and insights provided nuanced perspectives, elevating the quality of the discussion.

This exclusive gathering further cements KPMG in Qatar's role as a knowledge hub, especially for elite banking roles, including Chief Financial Officers, Chief Risk Officers, and Chief Digital Officers. It epitomizes the firm's dedication to shaping the future of banking in this dynamic era.

KPMG in Qatar remains steadfast in its quest to champion knowledge exchange and innovation, forging the path towards a digitally sophisticated banking sector.

About Omar Mahmood:

Omar has worked in the Middle East and the UK for many clients with local and global operations. He is the Head of Financial Services for KPMG in the Middle East, South Asia & Caspian region. Omar works closely with Qatar’s banks and regulators, advising them on emerging issues, industry trends and regulatory changes.



