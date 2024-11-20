Doha, Qatar: KPMG in Qatar recently hosted a comprehensive two-day training session on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) assurance for its audit staff. This initiative introduced a new, globally consistent Assurance Methodology, leveraging the existing KPMG Clara platform to streamline processes and improve the delivery of ESG assurance services for clients in Qatar.

The training introduced key elements of KPMG’s new methodology, including an enhanced workflow on the KPMG Clara platform, designed for consistency across global KPMG teams. It emphasized alignment with internationally recognized assurance standards—such as the newly approved International Standard on Sustainability Assurance (ISSA) 5000 to address a range of topics and assurance levels. Documentation requirements have been streamlined to suit specific engagement needs, and a centralized knowledge library was introduced, offering resources on common assurance topics, starting with greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and more.

‘ESG assurance is a process where an independent practitioner evaluates and measures ESG metrics reported by a company against applicable standards. With the newly trained audit staff, KPMG in Qatar is fully equipped to offer ESG assurance services, providing clients with confidence in the reliability of their ESG disclosures’ said Rizwan Yaseen, Associate Partner and ESG assurance leader for Qatar.

“Assuring the quality of ESG data is crucial for companies aiming to demonstrate best practices, enhance their credibility, and mitigate greenwashing risks,” said Gopal Balasubramaniam, Partner and Head of Audit at KPMG in Qatar. “We are committed to empowering our clients to improve the quality and transparency of their ESG reporting.

ESG data assurance brings a range of valuable benefits, helping companies improve the quality and accuracy of their ESG reporting while showcasing best practices in sustainability standards. It can also enhance credit ratings and make access to financing easier, all while boosting the company’s reputation with stakeholders. Additionally, ESG assurance provides greater credibility and helps protect against greenwashing risks, strengthening trust and transparency in the company’s sustainability efforts.

Ahmed Abu Sharkh, KPMG in Qatar Senior Country Partner mentions that “With this training, KPMG in Qatar remains at the forefront of advancing ESG assurance in the region, supporting clients as they navigate evolving regulatory standards and stakeholder expectations.”

About KPMG in Qatar

KPMG in Qatar is part of the global network of professional services firms providing audit, tax, and advisory services. With a commitment to quality and integrity, KPMG supports businesses and governments in Qatar in addressing challenges, including ESG reporting and assurance, through cutting-edge expertise and industry-leading tools.