Riyadh: KPMG Professional Services, one of the leading providers of audit, tax and advisory services announced that it will add its non-Saudi Senior Directors to become shareholders in the firm. This was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Saturday. The move comes as KPMG obtained the license from the Ministry of Investment (MISA). The capital increase associated with this expansion of the ownership was indicated to support future growth of the firm.

The headcount of the firm in Saudi Arabia has grown to well over 2000 employees in recent years, with a diverse background of nationalities across all levels. The firm has prioritized its diversity and inclusion strategy, focusing extensively on developing Saudi nationals and attracting talent from around the globe.

Dr Abdullah Hamad Al Fozan, Chairman and CEO commented: “We are proud of our recent achievements and are glad to announce our next chapter. The establishment of this new shareholding structure is part of our strategy and commitment to the Saudi market, and will enable us to further our growth trajectory and attract more talent and expertise to support our clients. I welcome all the new shareholders on board and look forward to achieving our ambitions for the future.”

