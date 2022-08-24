Kuwait: Raising the bar on international standards for safety and quality practices in the food industry, Kout Food Group, a leading restaurant franchise operator in Kuwait, was recently awarded the BRC Global Standard (BRCGS) certificate. Managing and operating internationally recognized brands such as Burger King, Subway, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Applebee's, as well as local outlets such as Fley Fley, Fol O Yasmine, Scoop a Cone and Ayyame, Kout Food Group’s warehouse distribution center is the first in Kuwait to have been certified as ‘Grade A’ for storage and distribution.

Kout Food Group held an event at its distribution center, strategically located in Sulaibiya, to celebrate the success of the high-profile recognition and honor its long-standing partners such as Agility, a leading global logistics provider in addition to awarding the center’s team members and consultants who had supported in achieving the prestigious BRCGS Certification. The guests were taken on an informative tour around the facility to showcase the center’s advanced capabilities including all of the technological upgrades and processes since its inception.

Commenting on the groundbreaking success, Kout Food Group CEO, Amin Mohamed said: “This is a proud moment for us as we mark a new milestone in the evolution of our quality control standards which is reflective of Kout Food Group’s pioneering spirit, strong customer-centric strategy, and committed teams. As we have been entrusted to ensure best-in-class offerings, maintaining the satisfaction and confidence of our customers is paramount to our growing operations through valuable partners such as Agility who have elevated the standard of quality and delivery of our products in the market. I would like to congratulate our distribution center team and partners who have played an integral role in fulfilling the criteria for business excellence in Kuwait.”

Nader Sakeen, CEO of ALP Kuwait and GCC, said: “Congratulations to Kout Food Group for being the first company to receive the BRCGS Global Standard Certification in Kuwait! The BRC certificate is an indication of the high standards set by KFG’s operations within the Agility Logistics Parks facility. We look forward to maintaining our partnership and witnessing KFG grow.”

About BRCGS

Founded in 1996, BRCGS is a market-leading global brand that helps build confidence in the supply chain. Their global standards for food safety, packaging materials, storage and distribution, consumer products, agents and brokers, retail, gluten free, plant-based and ethical trading set the benchmark for good manufacturing practice, and help provide assurance to customers that the products are safe, legal and of high quality.

