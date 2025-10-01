Cairo, Egypt – KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has entered into a strategic partnership with PARAGON Developments, a leading developer of regenerative mixed-use spaces in Egypt. This collaboration combines KONE’s global expertise in People Flow solutions with PARAGON’s vision of delivering innovative, sustainable, and future-ready mixed-use spaces in the MENA Region.

PARAGON Developments is pioneering the concept of regenerative, smart mixed-use spaces in Egypt by delivering LEED-certified buildings in the New Administrative Capital and other key locations. Through its collaboration with KONE and other partners, PARAGON integrates advanced energy management systems and environmentally conscious design across its projects, including PARAGON 1, 2, and 3. By incorporating KONE’s advanced elevators and escalators, these developments provide smarter, safer, and more efficient mobility solutions that benefit employees, visitors, and all end users. This approach directly supports multinational companies seeking communities that align with global carbon neutrality and ESG goals, while offering efficient energy use, improved indoor environments, and internationally recognized green certifications.

Through this collaboration, both companies aim to deliver:

Sustainability: Reducing energy consumption and minimizing environmental impact with KONE’s eco-efficient and sustainable solutions.

Smart and Connected Services: Leveraging AI, cloud-based monitoring, and predictive maintenance to ensure intelligent building operations, maximum safety, and seamless service for end users.

Seamless People Flow: Enabling smooth, safe, and comfortable movement of people through KONE’s innovative solutions, designed for modern and flexible environments.

Human-Centric Environments: Supporting PARAGON’S mission to create spaces that foster productivity, well-being, and collaboration.

“We are proud to partner with PARAGON Development in building mixed-use spaces that reflect both innovation and sustainability,” said Ahmed Fathi, KONE Egypt Managing Director. “Together, we are shaping the future of urban spaces in Egypt through advanced People Flow solutions, AI-powered elevators and escalators, and 24/7 connected services delivering a seamless, safe, and smart experience for businesses and individuals alike.”

Badr Rizk, CEO, Paragon Developments, added: "Our partnership with KONE embodies Paragon’s regenerative vision by developing mixed-use spaces that redefine the concept of urban development in Egypt. We are not merely delivering buildings, but rather creating regenerative spaces that integrate work, life, and wellbeing within one holistic environment."

He added: "By integrating KONE’s smart solutions, we are crafting a smoother and more efficient mobility experience, while setting new benchmarks for mixed-use spaces that are future-ready and responsive to the needs of the community."

This partnership reflects KONE’s strong Finnish heritage and longstanding commitment to bringing world-class elevator and escalator technology to Egypt.

By joining forces with PARAGON, KONE is helping to set a new benchmark for safe, seamless, and sustainable office environments that support the needs of both today’s businesses and tomorrow’s generations.