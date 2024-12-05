The revamped Subway® outlet becomes the brand’s flagship location in the EMEA region, cementing its innovation-driven growth.

Dubai, UAE – Showcasing Subway’s Fresh Forward 2.0 design concept, Kamal Osman Jamjoom (KOJ) proudly reopens the brand’s flagship restaurant at The Dubai Mall’s Level 2 Food Court. The remodel features a slew of cutting-edge features, making it the first store in the Middle East to incorporate Subway’s innovative self-order kiosks and an anamorphic screen.

The launch positions the store as a centerpiece of Subway’s Fresh Forward 2.0 concept, the latest iteration of its global restaurant image designed to enhance guest experience and improve convenience. It does so through added brand personality and vibrant décor elements, including bold wall graphics, localized messages and signage and elevated lighting. Marking a new era in Subway's digital transformation, this iconic location also features the region’s first Subway® self-order kiosk to improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction by empowering customers to easily personalize orders while also offering them an entirely new way to interact with the brand.

Complementing the revamped aesthetics is the anamorphic screen, a first for the brand in EMEA, captivating mall visitors with vibrant, 3D digital displays that amplify the brand’s presence in one of the world’s busiest shopping destinations.

The reopening event, attended by Subway’s top global executives, including CEO John Chidsey and EMEA President Carrie Walsh, alongside Kamal Osman Jamjoom, Founder and Chairman of KOJ, and Hisham Al Amoudi, CEO of KOJ, marks a significant milestone for both the Subway® brand and KOJ’s growing presence in the UAE’s retail and F&B sectors.

Since acquiring the Subway franchise in late 2021, KOJ, with a pioneering legacy of 35 years in the retail business, has swiftly taken over the UAE market, growing its first-ever F&B brand to 140 stores nationwide. Just two years into their franchise partnership, KOJ now controls the majority of the QSR giant’s UAE market share and is globally recognized as the “Fastest Master Franchisee to Take Over a Market” in 2024 by Subway Global.

Ayman Al Khaled, Brand Director at Subway UAE, shared: “The reopening of Subway at The Dubai Mall is a proud moment for our team. With the introduction of the self-order kiosk and our anamorphic screen, we’re delivering an enhanced, future-forward dining experience that is ‘better for you’. This store is a testament to Subway’s ongoing commitment to innovation and to providing our customers with the best possible service.”

The reopening of Subway’s flagship location blends convenience, technology and great food, reinforcing Subway’s commitment to redefining quick service dining.

About Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group

Established in 1987, the Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group started its business operations with one of the earliest The Body Shop franchises in Jeddah, KSA. Since then, the Group has evolved to become a leading independent brand owner as well as a trusted long-term franchise partner. Today, the Group has 675 stores, employing about 3,200 professionals representing a global mix of 50 nationalities working across seven countries.

