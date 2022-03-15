(Manama, Bahrain) - KogoPAY, a UK-based socially conscious mobile payments Fintech startup, announces its strategic partnership with The Private Office of H.E. Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Duaij bin Khalifa al Khalifa, the GCC region’s growth enablers for independent business development, consultancy, and advisory.

Following the company's London & Partner Trade Mission Trip to the UAE in February, KogoPAY has seen tremendous growth in garnering exposure from the region, cementing this agreement. This partnership aims to generate new regional business opportunities while fostering sustainable business and innovation. While both parties hold common values, they are also optimistic about the future of society, with KogoPAY’s ecosystem offering significant value.

CEO and Founder of KogoPAY, Dr. Narisa Chauvidul-Aw, commented on this initiative, “We are deeply honored to be partnering with The Private Office of H.E. Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Duaij bin Khalifa al Khalifa. As a startup fintech firm with licenses in the UK and Europe, joining hands with the Office will help us achieve our next aim of developing in the GCC area, specifically the UAE and Bahrain, where the FinTech scene is thriving. We are presented with a great opportunity to explore new regional business prospects while bringing new perspectives and fresh ideas to the Middle Eastern market using our experience.”

Having recently participated in the 2nd Edition of the Royal Investment Summit in January 2022, hosted by Shaikh Abdulaziz bin Duaij Al Khalifa Private Office, KogoPAY has already started to establish and leverage relationships with both local and international like-minded individuals with similar values including social impact, technology, financial inclusion, as well as startup empowerment.

KogoPAY offers virtual IBAN accounts in GBP and EUR, as well as a mobile wallet in several currencies. Their mission is to make it simple for anyone to transfer money globally. The technology allows anyone to send money instantly to friends and family, conduct simple commercial transactions, and support charities in receiving donations with minimal costs.

KogoPAY’s future plans include embedding crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto payments to the wallet, as well as CBDCs. Additionally, the firm aims to boost the 'Pay it Forward' concept.

About KogoPAY

KogoPAY is a socially conscious fintech start-up based in London, with offices in Bangkok and Vilnius. We provide B2B and B2C banking and mobile payment services, with a focus on real-time funds transfer using innovative technologies such as Blockchain and AI. The initial KogoPAY wallet and banking are functional for fiat-to-fiat transactions. As digital currencies become more prevalent, we are implementing a Distributed Ledger Technology layer to improve the security and functionality of the new payment system. More importantly, our philanthropic ethos is at the heart of our operations. We want KogoPAY to be more than just a conventional profit-making business. Our success must be inclusive, and we strive to help others along the way.

To learn more, please visit: www.kogopay.com