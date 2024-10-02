Dubai, UAE – Kodak Alaris is proud to announce its latest digitization solutions tailored specifically for government and financial institutions. With the company’s state-of-the-art hardware and advanced scanning solutions, Kodak Alaris is set to revolutionize the way these organizations manage, archive, and integrate their critical data.

Mr. Rami Bachir, Regional Sales Director, Kodak Alaris comments: “We understand the unique challenges faced by government and financial services organizations in managing and processing essential documents. Our specialized digitization solutions are designed to address these challenges with unmatched durability, versatility, and efficiency.”

“For government organizations, our solutions help streamline the management of essential documents such as passports, certificates, and other official records, ensuring both accuracy and security in processing. In the financial services sector, our scanners efficiently handle sensitive documents like hard cards, passports, and receipts, offering precise data extraction and enhanced workflow automation. With Kodak Alaris, you are not just investing in a scanner; you are investing in a comprehensive solution that supports your organization’s specific needs, enhances operational efficiency, and provides long-term value.”

Mr. Nasser Alqenai, Deputy General Manager – Facilities Administration, Kuwait International Bank says: “We’ve been using production scanners from Kodak Alaris and KODAK Capture Pro Software for our digitization and archiving needs, and the results have been exceptional. The efficiency and accuracy of the scanners have significantly streamlined our workflow, allowing us to process large volumes of documents with remarkable speed and precision. Capture Pro seamlessly integrates with our existing systems, providing us with powerful tools for managing and organizing our digital archives. The user-friendly interface and advanced features have made it easier for our team to handle complex tasks and maintain high-quality records.”

“Overall, Kodak Alaris has exceeded our expectations, delivering both innovative technology and outstanding support. Our digitization and archiving operations are now more efficient and reliable than ever, thanks to their state-of-the-art solutions."

Exceptional Durability and Versatile Media Handling

Scanners from Kodak Alaris, including the KODAK S2085f, S3060, S3100, S3120 Max, and S3140 Max, are built to handle the demanding environments of government and financial operations. With robust feed and output trays and hidden hinges, the scanners are engineered for long-lasting performance and reliability. They manage a wide range of media types with ease and the integrated flatbeds ensure smooth handling of fragile documents, crucial for government and financial records.

Unmatched Image Quality and User-Friendly Interface

Scanners from Kodak Alaris feature proprietary Perfect Page technology, delivering exceptional accuracy and reliability. This advanced image processing ensures superior OCR accuracy, better searchable PDFs, and efficient data extraction, crucial for accurate and streamlined record management. The intuitive interfaces and Smart Touch connectivity simplify operations and improve efficiency, ensuring that staff can quickly and confidently handle document scanning tasks, enhancing overall productivity.

