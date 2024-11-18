Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — Knowledge Economic City (KEC) based out of Medina participated in Cityscape Global 2024, the world’s largest real estate event bringing together companies, government, and private entities to showcase their latest innovations. This year marked their second consecutive participation. The 2024 edition was held from 11-14 November at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, under the theme of ‘The Future of Living.’

In a dedicated pavilion, KEC presented its most prominent pioneering investment projects in Medina, and leveraged the platform to demonstrate how these developments are reshaping real estate development in Saudi Arabia, and transforming life in the Kingdom, while also advancing the transportation, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Key projects include Al Alyaa Project, a 2.6-billion-riyal integrated mixed use complex combining housing, commercial, and hospitality spaces; Madinah Gate project, the Kingdom's first Transit-Oriented development; and Multaqa AlMadinah, an urban social destination combining real estate, entertainment, and hospitality.

The pavilion also featured the Islamic World District, a vast 950,000-square-meter project adjacent to the Haramain High Speed Railway Station. This project supports two key Vision 2030 initiatives — the Pilgrim Experience Program, enhancing pilgrimage experiences, and the Quality of Life Program, providing family entertainment, cultural events, and permanent housing.

The Knowledge Economic City was honored by the visit of His Excellency Mr. Majid Al-Hogail, Minister of Municipalities and Housing, who toured its pavilion on the second day of the exhibition. On the sidelines of Cityscape, a joint cooperation agreement was signed with the Real Estate Development Fund, regarding residential projects in the Knowledge Economic City.

Mohammed bin Abdul Hamid Al Sheikh Mubarak, CEO of KEC, stated, “Cityscape Global is a crucial platform to engage with stakeholders and highlight KEC’s role in Medina’s development. Our projects align with Saudi Crown Prince’s Vision 2030, supporting the Kingdom's goals for tourism, hospitality, and quality of life, while contributing to Medina’s transformation into a smart city.”

KEC is rapidly driving Medina’s real estate development evolution, creating sustainable urban solutions that enhance residential, commercial, and hospitality experiences for future generations.