Dubai, UAE – Knight Frank Middle East continues to grow its impressive Valuation and Advisory operations across the MENA region with the new addition of its Plant and Machinery advisory client service line, solidifying the firm’s position as one of the market leaders in the valuation advisory sector.

Spearheading Knight Frank’s new Plant and Machinery division in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region will be Muhammad Al Shaikh – Partner, Head of Plant and Machinery, working closely with Head of MENA Valuation & Advisory and senior industry figure, Stephen Flanagan.

Speaking on the new Plant and Machinery offering in the MENA region, Stephen Flanagan, Partner – Head of Middle East Valuation & Advisory said “Muhammad is a uniquely skilled fixed asset valuation expert with a deep understanding of the sector. With Muhammad, we will further strengthen and broaden our operations as we continue the growth of our Valuation & Advisory services in the MENA region. Muhammad will provide invaluable leadership and further differentiate the professional advice we provide our clients.

Muhammad is a Fellow Member of the Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers and an Accredited Senior Appraiser with the American Society of Appraisers. Muhammad and is a leading industry figure in the Plant and Machinery sector. He brings extensive experience valuing complex Plant and Machinery portfolios for Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Energy & Mining, Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical industries and has worked across Europe, Middle East, Africa, South East-Asia and Australia advising clients for Mergers & Acquisitions, Financial Reporting, Impairment, Purchase Price Allocation, Privatizations, Debt-Restructuring, Insurance, Cost Componentization and Asset Based Lending.

The Plant and Machinery Valuation team at Knight Frank Middle East comprises of surveyors and engineers focusing on working with clients to develop a detailed understanding of their subject assets combined with industry expertise and deep market research to ensure all aspects impacting the valuation of assets are competently reported. Our diverse team of surveyors and valuers that form our Plant and Machinery practice, bring a wealth of experience valuing intricate facilities. Our global network gives clients access to valuation of their Plant and Machinery portfolios with consistency and accuracy.

With a proven global valuation track record that spans over 125 years and in the Middle East for the last 13 years, Knight Frank’s Valuation & Advisory team deliver valuation and consultancy services to a network of both regional and global clients including financial institutions, lenders, private individuals, funds, and the public sector.

With a wide skill set spanning commercial, residential, hospitality, leisure and other specialist sectors, Knight Frank has the ability to draw upon their significant global and regional network of valuation and research industry specialists to add value for their clients.

On joining Knight Frank Muhammad Ali Shaikh commented “Knight Frank have a strong track record of delivering complex valuations. I am delighted to lead a team of highly skilled valuers across the Middle East and Africa off the back of our strong track record and expertise in the region. With production and logistics disruptions stemming from the pandemic being further compounded by swings of commodity and energy prices, it is critical, now more than ever before that a global overview with region specific industry insights is available to our clients and assets are frequently subject to a professional valuation to be accurately reported. The Knight Frank network of 384 offices across 51 territories is perfectly placed to execute valuations of multi-national portfolios with rigour.