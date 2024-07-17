The hotel brings Spanish charm under the IHG Vignette collection to Dubai, and features its own coral reefs and a kilometre-long raining street.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Kleindienst Group, a leading global business conglomerate and the master developer behind The Heart of Europe, has announced the successful sell-out of the first phase of its AED 1 billion Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection by IHG Hotels and Resorts on the World Islands. The exclusive launch event attracted over 2,000 visitors, highlighting the strong demand for luxury properties in Dubai’s thriving real estate market.

The first phase of the beachfront development, located on the main Europe Island, was sold out within 8 hours, underscoring the significant interest across various nationalities, including UAE nationals, Saudis, Indians and Europeans.

Sarah Ali, Chief Operating Officer of The Heart of Europe stated, ‘’We are delighted by the overwhelming response to the launch of The Marbella Resort Hotel. This project showcases our dedication to offering outstanding experiences that integrate cutting-edge innovation with sustainable practices. The swift sell-out of Phase 1 is a clear testament to the trust and confidence in our vision and the distinctive offerings of this development. We eagerly anticipate announcing the launch of future phases soon.’’

Reflecting the architectural marvels of Spanish Marbella, the Marbella Resort Hotel is set to bring the Costa Del Sol experience to the UAE with its distinct Andalusian-inspired design. As the first Vignette Collection by IHG Hotels and Resorts on the World Islands, the Marbella Resort Hotel will feature 150 luxury keys, suites, chalets, and cabanas facing either the sea, the snow plaza, or the raining street. The hotel will be the first with private coral reefs for guests, allowing them to explore the stunning underwater world in a truly immersive manner.

The Marbella Resort Hotel will provide various pricing options to cater to varied preferences and requirements, with popular assured and guaranteed returns on investment of 8.33% per annum for 12 years.

-Ends-

About Kleindienst Group & The Heart of Europe

Kleindienst Group operates in various sectors, such as property development, construction, coral engineering, business centers, yacht building, hospitality and renewable energy, employing more than 1,500 people globally. Its flagship project The Heart of Europe, is a unique and innovative destination that celebrates the spirit and culture of different European destinations.

To learn more about Kleindienst Group, visit https://www.kleindienst.ae. Follow us on LinkedIn, for latest updates.

The Heart of Europe is a luxury island destination and a flagship project being developed by Kleindienst Group on the World Islands Dubai, just six kilometres off the shores of Dubai. Comprising six unique islands, each designed with a theme inspired by a European country, The Heart of Europe will offer more than 4,000 keys, 20 hotels and resorts, including beachfront villas and palaces, deluxe hotels, and an underwater living experience. It offers world-class amenities, such as a climate-controlled raining street and the region’s first Coral institute dedicated to protecting and restoring the marine ecosystem and seeks to promote sustainable living using renewable energy sources and innovative technologies.

Committed to breaking barriers, the Heart of Europe opened its French Riviera-inspired first adults-only five-star party hotel on an island in Dubai – voco™ Monaco Dubai. With 198 keys, including eight suites, five party suites, and four suites with private pools, the hotel pledges an unrivalled night-time atmosphere.

Visit us online for more information about The Heart of Europe. To book your stay at the first newly opened voco™ Monaco Dubai, visit https://www.thoe-hotels.com/monaco/.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube for latest updates.