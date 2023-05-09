Dubai: Leading proptech company Facilio has today announced that Kitopi, a tech-powered, multi-brand restaurant, has chosen Facilio’s Connected CaFM platform to centrally manage & optimize its kitchen facilities ensuring seamless and uninterrupted service to its customers. Kitopi, one of the few unicorns to emerge out of the MENA region, required a robust, unified platform to power its expansion across regions, and chose Facilio’s reimagined Connected CaFM / CMMS solution to future-proof its kitchen facilities.

Kitopi has rapidly expanded its operations to over 200 kitchens across 5 countries, disrupting the traditional restaurant industry with its innovative multi-brand kitchen model. The company operates in a highly competitive market and needs a unified O&M platform to efficiently manage inventory, maintenance, and compliance. With Facilio’s help, Kitopi can now focus on growing its customer base with minimal resources dedicated to managing end-to-end operations.

Speaking on this occasion, Dario Wolfsen, Senior Director of Property at Kitopi said, “As a multi-brand restaurant company operating a variety of kitchens, we need to control many different aspects to ensure the upkeep of our properties to deliver a joyful experience for our customers. Generally, for the organization wanting insight into key areas of operation, it requires a lot of manual lever pulling or chasing teams to build a tableau or power BI style report.

We chose Facilio over other solutions for its ability to offer real-time operational visibility. The platform’s planned and predictive maintenance capabilities helps us reduce downtime, keep opex costs in check and ensure business continuity across outlets - which supports us as we continue to expand our operations.

Facilio's CEO, Prabhu Ramachandran, said, "As an ambitious and innovative business, Kitopi has a real opportunity to front-end the digital transformation movement in the food industry. They have embraced the Connected CaFM approach because it enables them to rapidly meet the needs of their customers.”

“Facilio’s Connected CaFM platform automates operational workflows across Kitopi outlets while centrally monitoring adherence to regulatory compliances. Facilio’s workflow automation is a powerful feature that lets us control quote to PO processes, track contract renewals, manage approvals and more. All stakeholders can access full context—from asset to inventory to quotes and permits—on one unified platform. We are confident that together we can raise efficiencies exponentially for Kitopi, making it a leader in its space,” he said.

Facilio's Connected CaFM enables a single pane of glass for property owners / operators to manage their portfolio-wide operations and maintenance. For Kitopi, this means automation & scale to support uninterrupted, best-in-class services across their outlets — critical factors for a business expanding at the scale and speed of Kitopi.

Facilio’s Connected CaFM platform: