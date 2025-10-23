Muscat, Oman: Oman-based KitchenomiKs, the fastest-growing food technology company from Oman, has secured a new funding round led by Jasoor Ventures, bringing its total raised capital to $6.7 million.

Founded in 2022, KitchenomiKs has so far delivered over one million meals across Muscat through its central kitchen and satellite network.

The company operates 13 proprietary virtual brands and manages enterprise-scale F&B services through strategic partnerships with local and international brands.

The investment will accelerate the expansion of satellite kitchens across Oman and beyond, as well as enabling the company to develop innovative products and advance its proprietary technology platform, KiKsIQ.

“Today, food proximity, customer preferences, and data play a more critical role than ever in shaping the future of how food is prepared, delivered, and experienced. KitchenomiKs team has established a solid foundation and continues to grow with focus and discipline, which aligns with our vision of backing ventures that create lasting value in emerging sectors,“ said Moosa Al Raeesi, Jasoor Ventures.

“As we continue delivering high-quality meals at scale and grow into a multi-brand operation serving over a million meals, our focus now shifts to scaling smarter — building the technology and ecosystem that will power the future of food across the region,” said Aankush Bhatia, Founder & CEO of KitchenomiKs.

About KitchenomiKs:

Founded in 2022, KitchenomiKs is Oman’s leading FoodTech company. From its 30,000+ sq. ft. flagship central facility in Muscat and a growing network of satellite kitchens, the company powers more than 13 virtual brands and manages enterprise-scale F&B operations for partners across the region, with a mission to serve the next billion meals across the GCC where cutting-edge kitchens, intelligent platforms, and warm hospitality unite.

KitchenomiKs Corporate Communications Contact:

Name: Annie K

Email: comms@kitchenomiks.com

Phone: +968 96694768

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kitchenomiks/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kitchenomiks

X (Twitter): @kitchenomiks

IMAGES: KitchenomiKs Press Assets