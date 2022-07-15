Dubai: Kitch-In, an innovative Dubai food tech company, is launching Burger Load to its growing online F&B brand platform, which offers a tasty option for those in the mood for a burger and fries.

Martin Venter, Kitch- In Chief Operating Officer said: "We are launching a series of homegrown brands with our delivery partners to meet the needs and tastes of our customers in the UAE and Burger Load will be the first of many bespoke brands to come out of the proverbial Kitch-In over the coming months.

With the utilization of machine learning, we are able to identify price points and cuisine types that our customers are after within each delivery zone.

In Burger Load, foodies can choose from chicken or beef burgers, sliders if they want a little bit of everything, wraps, and fries to complete their meal. Our food is made with the finest ingredients to ensure great quality and taste.

Kitch-In is the brainchild of celebrated Dubai chef Izu Ani and restaurateur Evgeny Kuzin, in partnership with hospitality group Accor, who launched the online 'dine out' platform with four brands in early 2021. The company has since expanded its platform to include more than 32 brands, including pan-Asian, north Indian, Greek, Italian, and baked goods, among many more.

The company has gained rapid interest due to its vast selection of bespoke dishes and offerings that are healthy, flavourful, on-trend, and nutritious. By leveraging years of culinary experience backed by food science, Kitch-In has developed a new frontier for home delivery and hotel dining.

The Kitch-In founders have built a high-end restaurant empire, making their mark in upscale eateries including Gaia, Scalini, and Shanghai Me, allowing Dubai residents and visitors to enjoy the city's most beloved digital restaurants from the comfort of their homes.

-Ends-