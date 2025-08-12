Dubai – Kissflow, a leading AI powered low-code, no-code platform, has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Enterprise Process Automation.

Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Enterprise Process Automation, 2025, offers deep insight into the emerging technologies that will reshape business operations through automation, AI, and citizen development.

The research highlights four major innovation themes: Orchestration and Connectivity, Agentic Automation, Citizen Development, and Process Visibility.

A few key Highlights:

“By 2029, 80% of enterprises with mature automation practices will pivot to consolidated platforms, such as business orchestration and automation (BOAT), that orchestrate business processes and agentic automation.”

“By 2027, 80% of automation platforms will offer AI-assisted development, resulting in lower development costs and higher citizen development.” Tools that empower non-technical users particularly no-code platforms and citizen development platforms are gaining momentum, democratizing innovation across business functions.

Computer Use for AI Agents poised to revolutionize legacy workflows

One of the most transformational technologies on the horizon, this innovation enables AI agents to interact with digital interfaces like humans, even without API access opening up automation opportunities in legacy and browser-based systems.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized once again this time in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Enterprise Process Automation, 2025,” said Dinesh Varadharajan, Chief Product Officer at Kissflow. “We see this as a strong validation of our continued leadership in empowering true citizen development. With our intuitive no-code platform and AI-assisted application building, we’re helping organizations scale rapidly and adapt to evolving business needs. This recognition reinforces our commitment to unifying low-code, no-code, and citizen development in a single, powerful platform driven by Agentic AI.”

About Gartner

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the

U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kissflow:

Kissflow is the only platform that has both no-code and low-code capabilities. Kissflow's no-code capabilities allow process owners to automate internal business processes on a self-service basis and require no programming knowledge. On the other hand, Kissflow's low-code capabilities allow internal IT teams to build full-fledged business applications. The unified platform enables enterprises to automate all their middle office processes leading to digital transformation. Kissflow bundles an integration module and a lightweight business intelligence and reporting module in the standard platform offering.

Hundreds of global and Fortune 500 brands such as Pepsi, McDermott, Motorola Solutions, and Danone, rely on Kissflow to simplify their work. Kissflow has been featured and recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Forrester and G2. Founded in 2004, Kissflow is an industry pioneer in the low-code, no-code space for digital operations and has a globally distributed workforce. Learn more at https://kissflow.com/