Jeddah, KSA: In a pioneering move to celebrate culinary creativity and community spirit during the holy month of Ramadan, Kiri, the renowned fromagerie brand, proudly announces its collaboration with productive families in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for an exclusive pop-up cafe experience. Endorsed by the Social Development Bank, a KSA government initiative, this pop-up aims to empower communities while highlighting Kiri Cheese's rich flavors in Ramadan-inspired dishes. Supported by the Social Development Bank's Productive Families program, the partnership reflects Kiri's commitment to empowering local communities by providing them with the skills and resources necessary to achieve financial independence and pursue entrepreneurship by way of professional culinary careers.

As part of the program, Kiri, alongside the Social Development Bank, will identify 25 productive families from Jeddah's vibrant community. Following the screening process, interviews, and a tasting panel to evaluate their culinary skills, 10 families will be chosen to undergo specialized culinary training.

Under the expert guidance of Kiri's Executive Chef, Heyam Abdelhadi, selected productive families will embark on a culinary journey, learning the art of cooking with Kiri Cheese and mastering savory and sweet delicacies for visitors to the pop-up cafe. Chef Heyam will personally mentor and train these families, collaborating with other experienced chefs to impart valuable and sustainable cooking techniques, thereby enhancing their culinary skills. Additionally, Kiri will invest in the marketing of this initiative to ensure its success and widespread reach within the community.

The Kiri pop-up cafe, located in the vibrant district of Al Balad in Jeddah, promises to be an extraordinary spot for Ramadan outings and will feature a delectable array of dishes for customers to sample. Visiting patrons will not only indulge in sumptuous culinary delights but also contribute to community empowerment initiatives. The cafe will embody a spirit of giving back, offering patrons an opportunity to support local families while savoring delicious food in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. It's more than just a dining experience; it's a meaningful way to celebrate Ramadan and uplift the community together.

Chef Heyam expresses excitement about the journey ahead, "We are thrilled to embark on this culinary journey with the productive families of Jeddah. Through the art of cooking with Kiri Cheese, we aim to not only showcase the rich flavors of our culture but also empower local families to create delicious dishes that resonate with the spirit of Ramadan. Each individual from productive families has committed to the pop-up cafe, bringing with them a unique story of perseverance and dedication. The interactions and trainings have been enriching so far, and I can't wait for them to share their stories and experiences with our guests, adding depth and authenticity to our culinary celebration."

The cafe will be open and welcoming customers in this holy month of Ramadan.