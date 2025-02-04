Dubai, UAE: Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP an affiliate of Kingston Technology Company Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, reaffirms its unwavering commitment to deliver excellence for its customers, partners, and employees. Guided by the philosophy "Built on Commitment," Kingston remains dedicated to reliability, innovation, and adaptability, consistently setting industry standards in an ever-evolving technological landscape.

At the heart of Kingston’s philosophy lies a steadfast promise to deliver high-quality products tailored to meet the evolving demands of businesses, creators and enthusiasts around the world. The “Built on Commitment” philosophy reflects this promise, highlighting Kingston’s focus on building trust, supporting strong partnerships, and driving innovation. By staying true to these values, Kingston has become a trusted leader in the industry offering solutions that last

“Commitment has always been at the heart of everything we do at Kingston,” said Khalil Yazbeck, Business Development Manager – UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman at Kingston Technology. “Our customers and partners trust us not just because of our products’ performance and reliability, but because of our enduring promise to innovate, listen, and adapt. With this new philosophy, we celebrate our commitment as a core value that drives our vision forward.”

Kingston’s broad customer base spans multiple industries and user groups, each benefiting from the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence. For businesses, Kingston provides reliable memory and storage solutions that optimize IT operations, support global data center needs, and include hardware-encrypted storage for enhanced security. Creators rely on Kingston’s performance-driven memory and storage products to empower their creativity with speed, portability, and convenience. Enthusiasts benefit from high-end memory and storage options that ensure superior performance, future-proof their machines, and deliver peace of mind. Furthermore, Kingston’s dedication to partners is reflected in its efforts to strengthen long-term relationships built on mutual trust, shared success, and innovative collaboration.

Recognizing its employees as the driving force behind its achievements, Kingston fosters a culture of growth, collaboration, and innovation. This commitment extends to every facet of its operations, reinforcing its mission to empower users and partners worldwide.

“For decades, Kingston’s solutions have empowered users to navigate the challenges of an ever-evolving digital landscape, delivering reliability, performance, and security at every step,” added Yazbeck. “The “Built on Commitment” philosophy is a testament to our ability to adapt to market needs while staying true to our core values. With a proven track record of industry leadership and innovation, we continue to be recognized.”

About Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP

Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP and Kingston Technology Company, Inc., are part of the same corporate group (“Kingston”). Kingston is the world’s largest independent manufacturer of memory products. From big data to IoT devices, including laptops, PCs, and wearable technology, Kingston Technology is dedicated to delivering top-tier product solutions, service, and support. Trusted by leading PC manufacturers and global cloud providers, we value our long-term partnerships that help us evolve and innovate. We ensure every solution meets the highest standards by prioritizing quality and customer care. At every step, we listen, learn, and engage with our customers and partners to deliver solutions that make a lasting impact. To learn more about Kingston Technology and our “Built on Commitment” vision, visit Kingston.com.