Kingston Technology empowers Middle East Enterprises to Securely Transition from Windows 10 with advanced SSD and DRAM SolutionsDubai, UAE – 28 May 2025: As Microsoft prepares to end support for Windows 10 in October 2025, Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, is helping organizations across the Middle East take control of their upgrade path with future-ready SSD and DRAM solutions. Through its trusted expertise and high-performance technology, Kingston is guiding enterprises toward a secure, seamless transition to modern platforms such as Windows 11 and Windows 365.

With digital transformation being a cornerstone of UAE’s and Saudi Arabia’s national visions, particularly under initiatives like the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025 and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, enterprises cannot afford to run critical operations on unsupported software. Kingston is committed to guiding IT leaders through a rapid, smooth and cost-effective migration that minimizes risk while boosting productivity and compliance.

“As organizations in the Middle East plan their next move, Kingston stands ready as a strategic partner to deliver the tools and knowledge needed for a smooth migration,” said Khalil Yazbeck, Business Development Manager – UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, Kingston Technology. “Our next-generation SSD and DRAM solutions not only support Windows 11’s hardware requirements but also unlock higher performance and longer device life, enabling smarter investments and faster returns.”

Upgrading to Windows 11 goes beyond meeting basic hardware specifications, it’s about unlocking the full potential of modern systems. While compatibility with TPM 2.0 and the latest CPUs is required, transitioning to higher-capacity next-generation memory and storage can significantly boost system performance, enhance user productivity and enable organizations to fully leverage the capabilities of the new platform. Kingston’s NVMe SSDs and high-performance DRAM are designed to meet these demands by enabling smooth system upgrades, accelerating boot times and file access, supporting efficient multitasking and extending the lifespan of existing hardware. This results in improved productivity and the ability to handle demanding workloads including those driven by AI and data-intensive applications.

For many organizations in the region, upgrading existing devices represents the most practical and future-proof approach. It strikes the right balance between cost and performance while aligning with long-term IT strategy as the Windows ecosystem continues to evolve.

Some enterprises may consider doing nothing, an approach fraught with risk. Unsupported Windows 10 systems will no longer receive critical security updates, leaving organizations vulnerable to cyber threats and compliance issues. Others may opt to stay on Windows 10 and pay for extended support. While this buys time, it’s a costly short-term fix that delays the inevitable migration and doesn’t improve system performance.

Buying new devices is another path. It guarantees compatibility and offers the latest in performance and features. However, it comes with high upfront costs, especially when evaluating AI PCs, which may still face software and compatibility challenges, as well as limitations in memory and storage upgradability, especially in AI laptops.

Upgrading existing devices stands out as the smartest path forward. By enhancing current systems with Kingston SSDs and DRAM, organizations can run Windows 11 efficiently, boost system performance and extend device lifespans, delivering high ROI without major capital expenditure.

“Kingston’s role goes beyond providing hardware, we are enabling Middle East enterprises to future-proof their operations,” added Yazbeck. “Our mission is to deliver performance without compromise, helping organizations turn a looming challenge into a competitive advantage.”

With a legacy of trust, innovation, and global reach, Kingston Technology is the reliable partner enterprises need to navigate this critical transition with clarity and confidence.

