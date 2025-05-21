Dubai, UAE – Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, returns to COMPUTEX 2025 with the theme “Kingston Powers Tomorrow: Committed to the AI Future.” Staying true to its Built on Commitment promise, Kingston unveils its Kingston Future City showroom, spotlighting innovation across speed, intelligence, and imagination. From AI servers to aerospace, the exhibit brings real-world use cases of Kingston’s memory and storage solutions to life. Featured highlights include the newly launched Kingston FURY™ Renegade G5 SSD, enterprise-grade DC3000ME SSD, and compact solutions like the DataTraveler® Exodia™ S USB. As AI continues to transform industries, Kingston supports this shift with solutions rooted in quality, performance, and an enduring commitment to innovation.

“At Kingston, we don’t just anticipate the future, we help build it,” says Kevin Wu, Vice President of Sales/Marketing and Business Development Vice President, APAC. “From powering AI servers to supporting aerospace innovations, Kingston’s memory and storage solutions are enabling the breakthroughs of tomorrow. Built on Commitment is the foundation of everything we do, and at COMPUTEX 2025, we’re proud to showcase how that promise continues to push the boundaries of innovation.”

Kingston Future City is an immersive tech experience that brings the company’s vision of an AI-powered world to life. Divided into three zones, the exhibit showcases how Kingston’s innovations are shaping tomorrow’s technologies.

Kingston Intelligence Hub

At the heart of Kingston Future City, the Kingston Intelligence Hub highlights how Kingston’s enterprise memory and storage solutions power the rapid evolution of AI and robotics. This zone features the newly launched DC3000ME PCIe 5.0 NVMe U.2 SSD and Server Premier DDR5 Memory, supercharging a GIGABYTE AI server rack. Engineered for exceptional speed, endurance, and reliability, these solutions are built to meet the rigorous demands of AI workloads.

Kingston's AI-ready solutions support robots, AI PCs, and AI servers, delivering tangible benefits in public safety, data security, and production line efficiency. Exemplifying Kingston's Built on Commitment philosophy, they provide reliable, end-to-end infrastructure for next-generation AI applications. To illustrate real-world implementation, Kingston partners with Taiwan Intelligent Robotics Company, Ltd. (TIRC) to showcase its Multi-modal Inspection Robot Solution. Deployed in challenging environments such as factories and remote field sites, these robots collect and transmit large volumes of data and image for real-time AI analysis. Powered by Kingston's DC3000ME SSD and Server Premier DDR5 Memory in AI servers, along with Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 Memory and Kingston FURY Renegade G5 SSD in AI PCs, the system enables rapid detection and response to safety hazards, security breaches, and anomalies. With dependable performance at every stage of the data journey, Kingston plays a pivotal role in advancing smarter, faster, and more responsive AI systems across industries.

FURY Acceleration Center

As the power engine of Kingston Future City, the FURY Acceleration Center is fueled by Kingston FURY Memory and SSDs, delivering ultra-fast performance for demanding workloads and next-gen gaming. This zone showcases the newly launched Kingston FURY Renegade G5 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, one of the world’s fastest client SSDs, in action with a high-performance ASUS PC build. Also on display are the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 CUDIMM at an enhanced overclocked speed of 8,800MT/s, and the compact Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 CAMM2, featured on a customized GIGABYTE AORUS motherboard and shown in expanded capacities for notebook and mobile workstation users.

Innovative Creators Lab

As the creative hub of Kingston Future City, this space underscores Kingston’s expanding role in advanced technologies. Kingston’s solutions have previously participated in aerospace and satellite communications, facilitating ground-to-air data transmission. This year, Kingston partners with the Rocket Technology Exploration Team (RTET), a student team from NTUST and NFU in East Asia, to demonstrate its solutions in real-world aerospace applications. On-site, a functioning rocket powered with PCIe Gen5 speed of Kingston FURY Renegade G5 SSD is displayed, featuring a custom-developed avionics system that captures and transmits flight data in real-time. Meanwhile, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 memory and Gen5 SSD are installed in a high-performance MSI PC to handle real-time mission data processing and analysis on the ground.

The Creators Lab also spotlights Kingston’s solutions for creators and tech enthusiasts. New designs for the XS1000 and XS2000 External SSDs debut at COMPUTEX 2025, alongside the newly launched Kingston DataTraveler Exodia S USB flash drive, and updated Canvas Plus series SD and microSD cards, now with faster speeds. From aerospace exploration to creative production, this space highlights the innovation and engineering strength of emerging talent, while reinforcing Kingston’s commitment to delivering high-performance solutions across the most demanding technology fields.

New Product Specifications

Kingston FURY Renegade G5 SSD

High-Performance PCIe 5.0 NVMe: One of the fastest client SSDs on the market, featuring an advanced thermal design and low latency for smoother performance in demanding applications such as 8K video editing, AI workflows, and next-gen gaming.

One of the fastest client SSDs on the market, featuring an advanced thermal design and low latency for smoother performance in demanding applications such as 8K video editing, AI workflows, and next-gen gaming. Speeds: Sequential read/write speeds up to 14,800/14,000MB/s*

Sequential read/write speeds up to 14,800/14,000MB/s* Capacities: Up to 4TB**

Kingston DC3000ME SSD

Data Center Class SSD for Enterprise Applications : PCIe 5.0 NVMe 2.0

: PCIe 5.0 NVMe 2.0 Enterprise PCIe 5.0 Performance: Delivers I/O consistency and low latency with sustained speeds of up to 14,000MB/s read and 2,800,000 read IOPS***.

Delivers I/O consistency and low latency with sustained speeds of up to 14,000MB/s read and 2,800,000 read IOPS***. Form Factor: U.2, 2.5” x 15mm

U.2, 2.5” x 15mm Capacities: 3.84TB, 7.68TB, 15.36TB**

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 CUDIMM (New Speed)

The Fastest DDR5 Yet: This standardized CUDIMM (Clocked Unbuffered DIMM) delivers faster, more reliable DDR5 performance.

This standardized CUDIMM (Clocked Unbuffered DIMM) delivers faster, more reliable DDR5 performance. Speeds: Speed up to 8800MT/s

Speed up to 8800MT/s Capacities: Up to 96GB

Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 CAMM2 (New Capacity)

Smaller Form, Higher Capacity: This dual channel mode memory module features a more compact size, lower power consumption, and increased capacity and speed, ideal for notebooks, gaming laptops and mobile workstations.

This dual channel mode memory module features a more compact size, lower power consumption, and increased capacity and speed, ideal for notebooks, gaming laptops and mobile workstations. Capacities: Now expanded up to 128GB

Kingston DataTraveler Exodia S USB Flash Drive

Fast and Easy Transfers: USB 3.2 Gen 1-compliant storage solution with swivel cap protection and multiple color options.

USB 3.2 Gen 1-compliant storage solution with swivel cap protection and multiple color options. Capacities: Up to 512GB**

Kingston RTET Partnership Details

Kingston Solutions in RTET Rocket System Rocket The Kingston FURY Renegade G5 SSD is housed in the onboard payload bay of the rocket, enabling high-speed data read/write during flight operations. PC Build In the MSI PC build, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 memory supports high-performance simulations and design workflows, including the use of engineering software tools such as Solidworks and Ansys. The Kingston FURY Renegade G5 SSD records test data and simulation outputs for post-flight performance comparison and analysis. Server Kingston’s DC3000ME and Server Premier Memory are installed in the rocket’s server. The DC3000ME significantly reduces load times and I/O bottlenecks with efficient thermal control, while Server Premier DDR5 Memory provides high memory bandwidth for real-time access to large datasets.

