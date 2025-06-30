Dubai, UAE – Zoho Corp, a leading global technology company, today introduced enhanced AI and work orchestration features to its customer experience (CX) platform, all powered by Zia, Zoho’s proprietary AI engine. These new capabilities are designed to eliminate technological hurdles, making it easier for cross-functional teams to adopt and collaborate within the CRM as they work to deliver better customer outcomes.

“Multiple people in an organisation need access to customer information, yet historically, CRMs have been relegated to only sales teams,” said Hyther Nizam, President Middle East and Africa (MEA), Zoho. “As we democratise CRM with the launch of CRM for Everyone, we also need to build in capabilities that make it easy for anyone to build and extend CRM with simple prompts, without having to be an expert in the system. This is where Zia’s advanced capabilities come in. Now, anyone can create capabilities, workflows, or reports in CRM with a simple prompt. They can also make their CRM look the way they want with Zia's image to design capabilities.”

Available across all MENA countries, the new enhancements equip MENA businesses with a powerful set of tools including expanded capabilities from Zia and the introduction of two major features: Connected Records and Connected Workflows. Together, these additions mark a significant step forward in making CX tools more intelligent, accessible, and collaborative across the entire organisation. Among the advanced Zia capabilities is Report Creation with Ask Zia, a new agentic feature where users can simply issue a prompt to generate a report. Zia then builds the report in real time, respecting the user’s access permissions, and allowing the user to visualise and even interrupt the process to make changes before resuming. This is part of a broader rollout of agentic AI across Zoho’s platform. Similarly, Custom Module Creation enables users to configure their CRM setup using natural language, eliminating the need for code. Whether creating modules, modifying field types, or adjusting permissions, users can now tailor the system to their needs through plain-text instructions.

In the same spirit, Workflow Creation with Ask Zia allows users to design and implement custom workflows via simple prompts. Zia acts as an intelligent agent that executes the task on the user’s behalf, greatly reducing the complexity of process automation. Meanwhile, Image to Canvas introduces a novel image-to-design function that transforms static visuals into dynamic CRM layouts, layering intuitive design over structured customer data.

Building on the foundation of CRM for Everyone, Zoho continues to reshape how teams collaborate across the customer journey. The introduction of Connected Records ensures that work and context are automatically linked across different team modules, so that customer information remains consistent and up-to-date across all touchpoints. In parallel, Connected Workflows serves as a coordination layer, automatically managing cross-functional processes spanning departments like sales, marketing, onboarding, finance, and legal. These features not only improve visibility and alignment across teams but also ensure that every customer interaction is informed, timely, and consistent from start to finish.

