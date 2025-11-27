Dubai, UAE: With AI adoption accelerating across the Middle East and cloud platforms scaling at record speed, the region’s infrastructure demands are rising fast. Storage performance has become a critical factor in enabling real-time services, large AI models, and high-volume analytics. In response, Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, is delivering a new generation of high-performance Gen 5 NVMe SSD solutions built to support the region’s next wave of digital growth.

Kingston’s PCIe 5.0 lineup, including the DC3000ME and FURY Renegade G5, raises the performance ceiling for AI, cloud, and high-performance computing workloads. Reaching speeds up to 14,000 MB per second with high IOPS, the SSD drives give enterprises and cloud providers the power to train models faster, run complex analytics without bottlenecks, and support large-scale inference and real-time processing.

Designed for sustained workloads and low latency, the new drives match the needs of sectors embracing robotics, edge intelligence, automation and advanced analytics. As organizations across the region expand into hybrid environments, Kingston continues to highlight the importance of data resilience, recommending the proven 3-2-1 backup rule - three copies of data, two stored locally and one kept offsite, to maintain both performance and protection as data volumes grow.

This expansion reflects Kingston’s broader strategy in the Middle East, positioning the company to evolve from a memory leader into a key enabler of advanced cloud, AI, and data-driven infrastructure.

Antoine Harb, Team Leader Middle East at Kingston Technology, said: “The region is at a turning point. AI is shifting from proof-of-concept to full-scale deployment, and storage is now a strategic differentiator. Enterprises want speed, reliability, and confidence to scale. With our Gen 5 SSDs, we are giving them the foundation to train bigger models, process data faster, and bring advanced cloud services to market without compromise. Kingston will continue to stand with our partners as they build the digital platforms that will define the Middle East’s future.”

Kingston remains fully committed to empowering enterprises and cloud providers with high performance, future-ready infrastructure that enables bold innovation and unlocks the full potential of next-generation technologies.

About Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP

Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP and Kingston Technology Company, Inc., are part of the same corporate group (“Kingston”). Kingston is the world’s largest independent manufacturer of memory products. From big data to IoT devices, including laptops, PCs, and wearable technology, Kingston Technology is dedicated to delivering top-tier product solutions, service, and support. Trusted by leading PC manufacturers and global cloud providers, we value our long-term partnerships that help us evolve and innovate. We ensure every solution meets the highest standards by prioritizing quality and customer care. At every step, we listen, learn, and engage with our customers and partners to deliver solutions that make a lasting impact. To learn more about Kingston Technology and our “Built on Commitment” vision, visit Kingston.com