The Ministry of Education and Technical Education in Egypt has awarded the King’s School The Crown its license to operate in Egypt and teach the British National Curriculum. This milestone follows the school’s registration with Cambridge its recognition as an outstanding international school worldwide, having recently received the prestigious Expat-Parents School of Choice Award by Excellence in Expat Education.

Mr. Joel Worral, Executive Head of King’s School The Crown, expressed his appreciation to the Ministry of Education and Technical Learning. He stated “We are honoured to have been granted our license to operate in Egypt. This reflects our commitment to support the country in reaching its Vision 2030 goals, and it is a testament of the hard work and dedication of our staff. We would especially also like to thank our partner, the British Council, which has been a great source of support during the process. We are committed to creating an exceptional learning environment which nurtures the individual academic, personal, and social growth of each student and we look forward to welcoming our founding class in September 2023.”

The school which will open in September 23, in Palm Hill’s The Crown compound in Cairo West, has a highly experienced leadership team with international expertise. One of the school’s priorities is to enhance students' learning experiences and outcomes. Its learning environment fosters a safe, positive, and stimulating atmosphere for its students.

King’s School The Crown stands out as one of the leading British-curriculum school in Cairo which will gradually accommodate children from infancy (3 months) to Pre-University Years (18 years), opening this year from early years (2.5 years) to Year 9 (14 years). Qualified specialist subject teachers are available for all subjects from Year 5 onwards, ensuring students receive appropriate challenges and support based on their proficiency levels.

The school draws from the best global teaching and learning practices as a part of the Inspired Education Group. Global collaboration is a cornerstone of the group’s over 100 premium schools, across six continents. Schools that form the Inspired Education Group benefit students through providing them with various activities such as competitions, teacher development, and child protection and safeguarding training. The school also guarantees students a place in any of the Inspired Group's boarding schools, and access to global exchange and summer camps in any Inspired School across the globe.

King’s School The Crown places a strong emphasis on sports and distinguishes itself in Cairo with exceptional facilities. It stands out as the only school in the area to feature a football field built in line with FIFA guidelines, full-size courts endorsed by ATP, an impressive 500-seat theatre, a 25-meter swimming pool, and a comprehensive indoor sports hall. Main highlights of King's School the Crown include its dedicated purpose-built premises for Early Years education, which are unique and a first for the Middle East and Africa, aligning with Inspired Education Group’s highly successful approach to Early Years learning. Its prime location, catering to families in Zamalek, 6th October, Dokki, and Sheikh Zayed, is yet another great advantage to families based in the area. King's School the Crown, will also deliver its pioneering Gifted and More Able program, designed to support, and empower gifted students in Cairo, enabling them to reach their full potential.

Admissions are open for September 2023, with limited seats available. For more information or to book a campus tour, please visit: www.kingsschoolegypt.com

-Ends-

About Inspired Education Group:

Inspired Education Group is a world leading global group of premium schools, educating 80,000 students in over 100 schools across 6 continents. All Inspired schools are individually developed and designed in response to their environment and location, delivering an excellent education to their respective communities. Inspired offers a fresh and contemporary approach to education by re-evaluating traditional teaching methods and curriculums, and demonstrates exemplary holistic education approach in the implementation of a dynamic, relevant, and powerful educational model, reflecting current best practices. Inspired schools are dedicated to nurturing the unique individuality, talent, and resilience of each student, equipping them with broad ranging skills and confidence in their abilities to achieve success, and positively impact an ever-evolving world.

Palm Hills Developments has launched The Crown project, at the heart of Palm Hills October in three phases with a total of 925 residential units, varying from standalone villas, twin houses, townhouses, and apartments. The project will feature vast green spaces along with integrated commercial and entertainment services, representing 50% of the project area. The company has delivered the first phase of the project with a total of 260 residential units, in addition to launching the second phase, with a total of 420 residential units.”

For further information or inquiries, please contact:

Clotilde Malauzat

Clotilde.malauzat@inspirededu.com