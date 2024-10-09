Innovation in education

Dubai, UAE: Kidzink, an award-winning, world-leading educational design and manufacturing firm headquartered in Dubai, is announcing the official launch of Kidzink Office of Design and Architecture - KODA, its specialized comprehensive architectural design practice. The launch is marked by the recent opening of the state-of-the-art Dubai British School Jumeira Park, which was designed and built by KODA, with interior design, fit-out, and furnishings by Kidzink. The flagship project exemplifies KODA's commitment to creating transformative learning environments that harness the potential of evolving teaching methods and technology.

The official launch of KODA marks a significant evolution in the global educational design sector, as it solidifies UAE-based Kidzink as one of the only firms in the world to offer a comprehensive suite of educational services that encompasses strategy, advocacy and marketing, including branding as well as bespoke and custom educational furnishings, interior design and fit-out, and now, full architectural design services and construction project management.

With worldwide reach and capabilities across the Middle East, Europe, Southeast Asia, and America through three global offices, KODA’s team comprises 60 professionals ranging from construction specialists, project managers, educators, architects, designers, and thought leaders, allowing KODA to offer unparalleled expertise in curriculum modeling, resource planning, architecture, and project management.

The announcement of KODA’s launch follows an outstanding 12 months at Kidzink that saw the company open two new offices in Saudi Arabia and Spain, make a series of senior appointments and win a Fast Company Most Innovative Education Company award.

For Charlotte Borghesi, who co-founded Kidzink in 2017, the launch of KODA highlights Kidzink’s success in driving innovation within the global education sector: “KODA emerged from a deep understanding of the GCC region's educational landscape, cultivated through our seven-year history of strong partnerships with local schools. This foundation gave us unique insight into the educational, operational, and business needs of institutions in the area.”

“Informed by data-driven insights, direct consultation with stakeholders including students, and a culture of continuous learning, our mission is to shape the future of education, creating environments that inspire the next generation of learners and redefine excellence in the field. With the launch of KODA, we now offer an all-encompassing suite of services that is unrivaled globally. Centering students and their experiences, we are a singular partner for forward-thinking educational institutions, helping them navigate the evolving landscape of education,” she added.

KODA’S Growing Portfolio of Projects

Trusted by leading international groups and prestigious government organizations, KODA has already seen rapid growth with six completed projects and an additional 15 projects currently in development across various geographies. Among the projects KODA has already completed is the new 22,000 sqm Dubai British School Jumeira Park (DBSJ), which opened August 2024. Engaged by Taaleem to design, build, and furnish DBSJ, KODA was tasked with creating a school that embraced the group’s ethos of community partnership while elevating education. Kidzink's meticulous design ensures that students have access to premium facilities conducive to modern pedagogy and flexible learning styles. Key features include a welcoming reception area, a parent lounge, and a café to foster a sense of belonging and community.

The expansive DBSJ campus, with views of the Dubai Canal and Burj Khalifa, will enhance students' connection to their surroundings. Purposefully designed with local outreach in mind, the school integrates flexible and innovative STEM-centered education opportunities. DBSJ is also on track to receive Gold LEED certification, reflecting a commitment to creating a healthy, resource-efficient learning environment. Kidzink has ensured the use of FSC-certified wood for the furniture supplied to DBSJ, aligning with their sustainable approach. Even before its much anticipated opening, the school has attracted press and stakeholder attention and has been shortlisted in the Best International Project of the Year category in the Education Estates Awards. The school’s cafeteria, The Mangrove Café which is part of a wider chain of Taleem school cafeterias, was also shortlisted in the prestigious World Architectural Festival Awards.

"The launch of Dubai British School Jumeira Park and our work with our clients more broadly is testament to our shared purpose and dedication to transforming the collective educational landscape. By end-to-end innovative design and sustainable practices rooted in research and driven by innovation, we are setting a new standard for learning environments that not only educate but also inspire and connect communities.”

