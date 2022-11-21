A host of safety features to help foster respect and inclusion for riders and drivers

As supporters from across the world pack their kit and head to Qatar to cheer on their favorite teams, Uber has been working to help them access a simpler, more streamlined ride experience for tourists and residents alike. From adding a new product in the app to setting up specific pick up and drop off locations, here’s what you can expect from the Uber app during the tournament:

Uber’s A-Team

Uber has launched an exciting new product, bringing their A-Game to Qatar.

UberX Share has joined the squad, so riders can enjoy everything they love about UberX at a more affordable cost. Available when requesting a trip using the Uber app, UberX Share lets two riders heading in the same direction share the same ride, helping them pay up to 30% less on their total fare. From discussing the latest match to meeting new friends to cheer along with, UberX Share celebrates the spirit of togetherness during the tournament.

This addition builds on Uber’s diverse lineup: UberX will continue to facilitate affordable rides, UberXL will help groups of four to six people request rides to get around town together, and Uber Comfort lets riders tailor their trip requests to their liking and connects them with top-rated drivers.

Kickoff and final whistle at the Stadiums: Game on!

To help beat the crowds, Uber has worked closely with relevant stakeholders to set up pick up and drop off locations at lanes 1-5 at each of the stadiums, streamlining the process on game day. Clear venue signage will help make it easier for riders and drivers to navigate, despite the crowds. But, riders are highly encouraged to check the license plate number before they get into a vehicle: make sure you’ve caught the right ride!

Helping to ease some of the stress with international travel, any language barriers can be solved by driver and rider communicating via in-app messaging which automatically translates into the user's preferred language. Likewise, visitors do not need to worry about local currency in cash on arrival as the Uber app allows them to link a credit card to their account.

A Hat-Trick for Safety

To help make trips feel safer and foster a more respectful environment, Uber has an impressive roster of 20 in-app safety features that aim to help riders’ and drivers’ peace of mind before, during and after a trip. One example is the anti-discrimination button which makes it simpler for riders and drivers to report any incident that goes against Uber’s community guidelines. Channeling the spirit of the tournament, Uber wants to help allow people from all walks of life to come together and celebrate their love of the game.

In the spirit of international cooperation, Uber’s support centers across Europe and the Middle East will offer support in more than 20 languages.

Fight ‘Football-Fever-Forgetfulness’

If you get caught up in football fever and leave something behind in a vehicle, don’t panic! The easiest way to retrieve a lost item is to get in touch with the driver via the app - but if you’ve left your phone behind, you can log in to your account on a computer. Here’s what to do:

Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you forgot your personal belongings. Scroll down and tap “Find lost item”. Tap “Contact driver about a lost item”. Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit. Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you. If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you. If you lost your personal phone, enter another phone number instead (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone).

So, while you’re in Qatar, let Uber worry about connecting you to your ride, while you focus on the love of the game!

