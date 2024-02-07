Dubai, UAE: Kibsons, the UAE’s homegrown e-commerce grocery retailer places customers front and centre in its new fully-integrated, brand campaign, launched today.

Four families, filmed at their homes in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, celebrate the joys of wholesome food and togetherness in the campaign titled, “Life Unboxed”, which celebrates both everyday life and the undeniable brand hero of the ‘big blue box’ - the mainstay of many families weekly planning across the UAE.

A 45-second video has been released featuring Kibsons customers from all walks of family life; including mums, dads, children, and a person of determination. The UAE-focused omni-channel campaign will run through the month of February on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Consolidating the online campaign, an original, conceptualised pop-up experience will tour around Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as mega Kibsons Life Unboxed boxes will land in parks and public spaces and make an appearance at the upcoming Taste of Dubai, from February 23-25, offering customers exciting prizes worth AED 45,000 when they share their #LifeUnboxed moments on their platforms.

Broadcast amplification for the campaign will see #LifeUnboxed running across ARN radio channels during February offering exclusive prizes and promotion of the pop-up experience across the UAE.

Halima Jumani, Director, Kibsons said “Everything we do starts and ends with our customers, so it seemed very natural to take a customer centric approach to this campaign, and place some of our most loyal customers at the very centre. In showcasing their stories and how Kibsons helps them live #LifeUnboxed, we champion physical, emotional, and social wellness and inclusion, as well as the importance of leading a life brimming with health, contentment and togetherness. We are grateful to the families that opened their homes to us, and to the thousands, who choose Kibsons and receive our blue boxes every day.”

A new, limited edition Kibsons #Lifeunboxed box will be launched for the span of the campaign featuring a distinct blue gingham check pattern, familiar across various cultures and countries, symbolising the accessibility of Kibsons and the diversity of the families and communities it serves. The pattern is also frequently connected with picnics and outdoor living, highlighting the perks of leading simple and wholesome lifestyles.

-Ends-

About Kibsons:

Their core business since 1980, Kibsons offers an ever-increasing range of quality fresh fruit and vegetables from all continents. They supply a wide selection of premium produce options, organics, bulk packs, pre-packs, and ready-to-eat products to a wide range of retail and wholesale customers in the UAE and beyond. Convenience, quality, and value are Kibsons unique selling points. By controlling their own dedicated importing, warehousing, distribution, IT, and customer service teams they can optimize product quality and ultimately improve value to thousands of private households in the UAE.

Kibsons also offers a wide range of imported and processed meat and poultry products produced in their HACCP approved facility. Historically catering only to airlines, catering companies, restaurants and hotels, their home delivery customers can now experience the same levels of product quality that they have supplied to the wholesale market for years. The meat range includes organic, hormone-free, premium, and value-added products to suit every taste and customer requirement.

In addition, Kibsons has a wide range of sourdough and preservative-free breads, organic dairy and eggs, portioned seafood, organic spices, and oils, imported honey and healthy drinks available to complete their offering of fresh foods and to make your shopping experience even more convenient.

So, whether you are a fan of eating healthy and clean, or just struggling to find the time to pace the local supermarket aisles, Kibsons is the answer to all your online fresh grocery needs.

For more information, please visit www.kibsons.com or call +971 800 5427667.

Keep up with Kibsons on social media:

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/kibsons/

Instagram www.instagram.com/kibsons/

For media enquiries, please contact:

Laura Davison

TishTash PR

E: laura@tishtash.com