Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) announced that July 1st is the last date to open or deposit in Al Dirwaza account to enter the August monthly draw for a chance to win prizes of KD 20,000 for 11 winners. Accordingly, the Bank is reminding its current and potential customers to open or deposit more in Al Dirwaza account to increase their chances in August’s Draw that will take place in the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, as well as representatives from KIB.

Ali AlSane, Manager - Product Development, Digital Transformation & Innovation at KIB, said: “We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to open or deposit more in Al Dirwaza account to increase their chances in August’s Draw. Each KD 1 completed a full month’s cycle in the account will count for one chance and chances are calculated based on the lowest monthly balance preceding the draw. We would like to remind our customers who already opened Al Dirwaza account that their winning chances in the draw on cash prizes increase with higher deposits. As for potential customers, we invite them to open Al Dirwaza account by visiting the branches or through the KIB Mobile application and benefit from the best draw account in Kuwait.”

Ali AlSane further highlighted KIB’s commitment to meeting and exceeding its customers’ expectations by designing tailored prize offers, introducing innovative banking products, and launching promotional campaigns that add value to their lives, in line with KIB’s “Bank for Life” slogan.

Each month, 11 account holders have the chance of winning valuable cash prizes, with the first winner receiving KD 10,000 and the remaining 10 receiving KD 1,000. The Bank announces the winners of the monthly draw on its website and social media channels, as well as in newspapers. The cash prizes are deposited in their Al Dirwaza accounts within two business days from the announcement. To enter the upcoming Al Dirwaza draws, KIB customers can open an account at any time and at any place. A minimum of KD 100 is required to open an account and can only be withdrawn upon account closure.

It serves to note that Al Dirwaza account is the best-in-class savings account in the sector, with annual expected profits up to 2% disbursed on monthly basis, where the customer gets an expected profit of 2% for the first 3 months from the account opening date and up to 1% expected rate onward. The expected profits are automatically deposited into the customer's account within the first day of the beginning of each month.

Moreover, Al Dirwaza account, which is compliant with the provisions of Islamic Sharia and approved by the KIB’s Sharia Board, comes with a wide range of benefits. These include the ease of opening the account without requiring a salary transfer and the remote opening of the account through KIB Online or KIB Mobile application. In addition, the account automatically grants customers instant issuance of an ATM card, with a KD 2,000 ATM daily withdrawal limit, as well as the ability to issue credit cards against the cash collateral in the account.

KIB customers and potential customers interested in learning more about Al Dirwaza account can visit the Bank’s website, www.KIB.com.kw, or any of its social media channels.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.