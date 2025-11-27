Kuwait: In line with its ongoing commitment to strengthening financial literacy and supporting national awareness initiatives, Kuwait International Bank (KIB) announced the launch of fraud awareness campaign in recognition of the 2025 International Fraud Awareness Week. This effort falls under the wider umbrella of the ‘Let’s Be Aware’ (Diraya) campaign, which was launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) and the Kuwait Banking Association (KBA) in cooperation with local banks to empower all segments of society with the knowledge needed to make informed and secure financial decisions. As such, KIB continues to highlight essential anti-fraud tips, reinforceing the importance of vigilance in an increasingly digital financial landscape.

Commenting on the initiative, Mohammad AlSarraf, Anti-Fraud Manager at KIB, said: “KIB noted that the rising sophistication of fraud schemes, especially in digital channels, has made awareness more crucial than ever. As part of its social responsibility and its role as a notable financial institution, the Bank continues to emphasize the importance of staying informed and taking proactive steps to safeguard personal financial information. Awareness remains the strongest deterrent to fraud, and even small, but prudent actions can significantly reduce risks.”

AlSarraf encouraged customers to pay close attention to any unexpected messages or unusual requests, as these often serve as early warning signs of fraudulent attempts. He advised community members to verify unfamiliar information through trusted sources before taking action, noting that a moment of caution can prevent long-lasting consequences.

Highlighting that KIB is committed to exploring new methods, technologies, and preventive frameworks designed to strengthen its defenses and ensure a secure banking experience, AlSarraf explained that fraudulent activity can take many shapes, from attempts to steal identities to phishing schemes and online scams.

To help customers stay protected, he emphasized that customers should immediately report any suspected fraud, unusual account activity, or irregularities involving debit or credit cards by contacting the Bank’s customer service center at 1866866. Additionally, he highlighted that customers could report any suspicious messages or unknown links directly to the Bank through its dedicated service at phishing@kib.com.kw, where such emails are evaluated and addressed promptly.

AlSarraf further pointed out that enabling account notifications is mandatory for monitoring financial transactions in real-time, helping customers verify the accuracy of each operation, particularly when using digital payment channels. He also encouraged customers to review their statements regularly and update their PINs and online banking passwords frequently, noting that these simple measures significantly enhance personal security.

KIB’s participation in this international awareness week builds on its long-standing efforts to keep customers and the public informed about spotting, avoiding, and responding to potentially fraudulent activity. Through its digital platforms, the Bank continues to share educational content, reinforcing that financial literacy and safe online practices are integral to its year-round commitment to empowering and protecting customers.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.