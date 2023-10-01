Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) announced a special offer to encourage its customers to download and sign up on ‘KIB Mobile’, a retail app dedicated to personal banking. In addition to offering rewards, the app provides a unique, advanced, convenient, and safe platform to access the Bank’s services and products, all in one place. This initiative is rooted in KIB’s continuous commitment to its digital transformation strategy.

The ‘KIB Mobile’ app has recently been completely revamped, with the Bank eyeing constant development and improvement to offer an enhanced banking experience. KIB strives to remain updated with the latest financial and banking technology requirements and trends to ensure customer satisfaction and meet their daily needs.

Commenting on the new offer, Nawaf Al-Khrayef, Assistant General Manager of the Retail Banking Department at KIB said: “The Bank aims to encourage its customers who have not signed up on ‘KIB Mobile’ to download it and make use of its spectacular features. Upon signing up and sending a screenshot of the app’s home page to the Bank’s WhatsApp communication service, customers get an instant reward. The reward includes a package of exclusive discounts from various famous retail brands in Kuwait.”

Al-Khrayef indicated that the exclusive package comprises discounts that range from 10% to 85% at a wide selection of stores and apps, including Dabdoob, ShopFlain, Floward, Drops, VogaCloset, Ghaseel, Mubkhar, Kisra, PolarBox, Pastamania and Klass Burger.

‘KIB Mobile’ enables all customers to enjoy all the Bank’s services and products in one app. Customers get comprehensive access to financing details, account management, banking cards and investments, in addition to quick services such as bank transfers, payments, and beneficiary lists. Among the many features is the KIBPay service, which enables customers to request payments, top-up accounts and split bills with ease. Moreover, through KIB Mobile, customers can earn points for a wide range of activities and banking transactions and redeem them with an extensive list of participating outlets, electronics, e-vouchers and much more.

It is worth noting that KIB constantly strives to provide advanced digital banking solutions that suit its customers’ lifestyles. The Bank continues its journey of innovation and change through its new strategy, which focuses on delivering a more advanced and rich experience, in line with its main slogan ‘Bank for Life’.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.