The company unveils the Kia Tasman, with specialized off-road features for the Middle Eastern and African market

Kia teases its plan for special purpose derivatives

ABU DHABI – Kia Corporation is once again showcasing its cutting-edge military vehicles at the International Defense Exhibition & Conference (IDEX), the largest defense industry exhibition in the Middle East and Africa. The event, taking place from February 17 to February 21 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), will bring together over 1,350 companies from 65 countries.

At this year’s exhibition, Kia will present its Kia Medium Tactical Vehicle (KMTV) Bonnet-Type Bare Chassis, the Kia Light Tactical Vehicle (KLTV) 2-Seater Cargo model and the Kia Tasman. All three models offer versatile utility that can be tailored to customers.

With a water fording capability of up to one meter, the KMTV can navigate slopes of up to 60 percent longitudinally and 40 percent laterally, while accommodating up to 25 troops.

For the KMTV Bonnet-Type Chassis, its bonnet-style design positions the driver’s seat behind the engine, providing improved protection. With its platform structure, the KMTV Chassis can be developed for various purposes.

The KLTV 2-Seater Cargo model is designed for adaptability and resilience in diverse operational environments. It boasts water fording capabilities of up to 760mm, can climb 60 percent longitudinal slopes and traverse 40 percent lateral slopes, and functions reliably in temperatures as low as -32°C. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with electromagnetic interference shielding (EMI), making it suitable for high-tech military applications. Built on a versatile platform, the KLTV can be customized for a variety of operational needs.

Recognized for their outstanding maneuverability and versatility based on its platform structure, the KLTVs are currently in service across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. They were also selected for Poland’s military vehicle replacement program, further validating their reliability and effectiveness.

As part of its presence at IDEX 2025, Kia will also introduce its first-ever brand-exclusive pickup truck, the Kia Tasman. Designed specifically for the Middle Eastern market, the Kia Tasman features a desert-colored matte finish, a snorkel system for improved off-road capabilities, and a front bumper bull bar for enhanced safety. Kia, with its experiences for over 50 years in developing special purpose vehicles, plans to expand into the pickup segment, reinforcing its commitment to providing specialized solutions for a variety of needs.

“We are honored to present a wide range of special-purpose vehicles, from medium duty trucks to pickups, all equipped with Kia’s advanced technology,” said Ik Tae Kim, Senior Vice President of the Special Vehicle Division at Kia Corp. “We will continue to develop military-specific vehicles to ensure safe and efficient mobility for defense forces, contributing to the future vision of military mobility.” Through its participation in IDEX 2025, Kia aims to highlight the future direction of its special-purpose vehicle development.

-Ends-

Kia Corporation – about us

Kia (www.kia.com) is a global mobility brand that is creating innovative, pioneering, and leading sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. As a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider, Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery-electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. Kia has been providing mobility solutions since 1944. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in about 200 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ – reflects Kia’s commitment to inspiring consumers through its products, technologies, and services.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com

For media inquiries, please contact

Gaia Cianci

Senior Account Executive

E. gaia.cianci@ogilvy.com