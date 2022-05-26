Muscat: Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC), ‘Khedmah’, sponsored the Student Challenge, which was held as part of the 3rd Arab Competition Forum. Representing the Sultanate, the Center for Competition Protection and Monopoly Prevention (CPMP) at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MOCIIP) hosted the forum events on May 24 and 25 at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC). It was organised by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for West Asia (ESCWA), in collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the International Trade Center, the League of Arab States and the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation in Oman.

The ceremony was organized to honor the winners of the Student Competition Challenge under the auspices of H.E. Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim Al Mahrooqi, Minister for Higher Education, Research and Innovation, in the presence of H.E. Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, and a number of local and international officials.

Khedmah not only confirmed its belief in public-private partnerships by supporting this competition, but also recognized the success of the Forum's first and second editions. It also showcased OIFC's social obligation to strengthen collaboration in order to create awareness about regional competitiveness policies. The competition has created a dialogue area that brings together national and regional participants to facilitate all contributions that help Oman's economic landscape grow.

With the goal of inspiring students to innovate, Khedmah partnered with the forum by providing cash prizes to 3 winning teams of the student challenge. It aims to raise their knowledge and grasp of the competitive landscape, particularly in electronic markets.

On this occasion, Mr. Said bin Ahmed Safrar, Chief Executive Officer, OIFC, said,

“At Khedmah, we are eager to enhance our collaboration and support in order to recognize and support brilliant and inventive young people, thereby boosting the national economy. We regard such youth energies to be the best of the continuing trend toward the sustainability of knowledge in the field of economics since they have made tangible practical attempts to win the competition. Khedmah has contributed to the support of an international platform that requires us to make a mark that confirms our commitment to developing competitive policies based on international best practices.”

Khedmah is the leading provider of billing and collection services in Oman. It provides a central point to facilitate the payment of all electricity, water, telecommunications and other services to customers through its website, mobile app, and branch network that is spread across the various governorates of Oman.

