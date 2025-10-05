Muscat: Following a successful initial launch, Khedmah has signed an agreement with Awan Gas to enable its valued customers to order and receive home gas deliveries through the Khedmah app. The agreement aims to provide innovative and convenient digital solutions for customers, reflecting Khedmah’s ongoing commitment to service development and to enhancing the customer experience. The agreement was signed on behalf of Khedmah by Mr. Saud bin Ahmed Al Siyabi, Chief Operating Officer, and on behalf of Awan Gas by Mr. Omran bin Abdul Hameed Al Kiyumi, Chief Executive Officer.

The new service allows customers to conveniently order gas cylinders online and pay directly through the app, with the added benefit of tracking their orders, ensuring timely delivery to their chosen location. This eliminates the need to search for or contact gas distributors, offering a modern and convenient way to access the service. Initially, the service will be available exclusively within Muscat Governorate.

Mr. Saud bin Ahmed Al Siyabi, Chief Operating Officer of Khedmah, stated: “We are delighted with this partnership with Awan Gas, which allows us to expand our digital services and provide a new experience for the community and our valued customers when ordering home gas deliveries. We always strive to offer innovative solutions that meet our customers’ needs and make their daily lives easier and more convenient, without requiring them to interact with multiple channels.”

For his part, Mr. Omran bin Abdul Hameed Al Kiyumi, Chief Executive Officer of Awan Gas, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Khedmah to make ordering home gas safe and efficient. The Khedmah app is well-known for simplifying customer access as a one-stop platform for many essential services. We are confident that this collaboration will create added value for both companies and our valued customers, and it aligns with our digital transformation efforts in providing home gas ordering and delivery services.”

This service is part of a series of innovative initiatives by Khedmah, aimed at improving customer access to a range of home and digital services across the Sultanate.

It is worth noting that Khedmah has been a leader in billing and collection services. The company provides a central hub for customers to pay various bills, including electricity, water, communications, traffic fines, insuring and renewing vehicle ownerships. Additionally, it provides services such as purchasing entertainment channel vouchers, donating to charitable organizations, among many others. These services are available through the company’s widespread branch network, covering most regions in Oman, as well as its digital platforms, including the Khedmah app and website.