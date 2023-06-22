Muscat: Oman Investment and Finance Company Khedmah continues its achievements series in digital collecting and customer services. Recently, it has received an award in Partners in Progress event organized annually by Bank Muscat in recognition of the highest collecting companies. Honoring Khedmah represents the development led by OIFC Khedmah in digital collecting and its continuous effort to enhance the mechanism of smoothly processing transactions that align with the needs of customers and enables them to carry out instant and secure payments.

Upon receiving the award, Said Bin Ahmed Safrar, CEO of OIFC Khedmah said, "The recognition of Khedmah in Partners in Progress event organized by Bank Muscat embodies the amount of effort made by OIFC in customers servicing and billing collecting and other payments through its widespread branches all over the Sultanate, Khedmah app and OIFC website, and Kiosks. We will continue to work steadfastly towards achieving the aspirations of our customers and providing innovative payment solutions that align with the advancement witnessed in the field of digital collecting. To ensure that Khedmah remains up-to-date with the latest technologies the meet the growing and diverse needs of our customers.

This year’s Partners in Progress event, organized by Bank Muscat, highlights the remarkable achievements in the digital payment sector and showcase contributing partners in shaping progress. Over the course of the past four decades, Khedmah has garnered widespread popularity across the Sultanate of Oman, primarily due to its user-friendly application that offers instant and secure payment processes. The application offers a wide range of services that streamline the effort involved in traditional payment methods and ensuring a seamless payment mechanism for customers. The award is a testament to the team's dedication to excellence in innovation and development in digital payment services. It reflects Khedmah’s commitment to continuously improving user experience and delivering the best smart solutions for customers.

It is noteworthy that Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC) Khedmah has been the Sultanate's top billing and collection agency for the past 40 years. It offers a central point for customers to pay their electricity, water, telecommunications and internet bills as well as to pay traffic fines, print vehicle ownership documents, insure cars, settle dues with the Public Authority for Social Insurance, donating to charities donating to charities. Also, recharge postpaid phone and electricity balance, recharge subscriptions for digital entertainment platforms. Additionally, it provides services in collecting insurance premiums of electricity water and telecommunications bills in partnership with Dhofar Insurance Company which is a unique type of insurance that allows customers to pay their bills through this unique type of insurance. Moreover, Khedmah recently launched its new platform Khedmah Pay which allows business customers, particularly SMEs to easily collect their sales digitally by using QR code through the Khedmah application.