More than 2500 people attended the colourful UAE National Day celebrations hosted by the Emirati parents of Raffles World Academy

Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), was the guest of honour at Raffles World Academy’s UAE National Day celebrations. He inaugurated the school’s state-of-the-art 600-seat multipurpose hall, a new hub of excellence for the school community, designed to enhance learning and achievements in creative arts and sport. Dr Abdulla Al Karam toured the facilities along with a team of KHDA officials, Poonam Bhojani, CEO, Innoventures Education and the senior leadership at Raffles World Academy.

Raffles World Academy (RWA) celebrated the 51st UAE National Day with a fun-packed day organised by the school’s Emirati parents, which was attended by over 2500 guests. A colourful souq, carnival and food stations serving traditional Emirati delicacies were the backdrop for the RWA community to celebrate the diversity and multicultural spirit of the UAE. Indoors, the new multipurpose hall hosted performances by gymnasts, acrobats and dancers in UAE-themed costumes.

The airconditioned multipurpose hall is a collaborative and versatile space that can easily transform into a sports arena for physical activity and competitions or a performance venue for dance, drama, and musical performances. The spacious spectator seating can easily accommodate parents and extended family, making it a warm and welcoming environment for the school community. A number of key events are planned for the coming months, including Project Angel Wolf, DELL microsystems, and a school production of Matilda.

Timothy Roberts, Principal, Raffles World Academy said: “Our UAE National Day celebrations reflect the diversity, creativity and wonderful community at the heart of our school. The new multipurpose hall is underpinned by this ethos. We look forward to hosting many more celebrations, showcasing our incredible student talent across sports and performing arts, supported by their loved ones in the audience.”

Poonam Bhojani, CEO, Innoventures Education said: “We are committed to ensuring a positive learning environment for students and a school life that is filled with enriching experiences that go beyond academics. Our custom-designed facilities afford greater opportunities for interaction and serve the needs of our future-focused learning. This is a space designed for globally minded students; a space to celebrate talent and make memories.”

Raffles World Academy is an authorized IB World School and a member of the Middle East International Baccalaureate Association (MEIBA). A vibrant, multicultural school, RWA’s student body comprises of more than 80 nationalities. Students are offered more than 100 leadership opportunities across a diverse array of subjects, supported by an extensive mother tongue programme in 14 different languages.

About Innoventures Education

Founded in 2004, Innoventures Education is committed to bringing world-class education to Dubai. It manages five schools, namely, Dubai International Academy in Emirates Hills, Dubai International Academy at Al Barsha, Raffles World Academy, Raffles International School, Collegiate International School, and nine Raffles Early Childhood Centres (ECC) spread across Dubai. We offer the International Baccalaureate, American and British curricula across our schools to children. We are open to enrollment of children between the ages of 45 days – 18 years. One of the salient features of our schools and ECCs is that we provide instruction of the mother-language in 14 different languages during the school day, including French and other European languages as well. All our schools and ECCs are renowned for their high-quality curricula, inspiring learning environments and commitment to academic excellence. Together we have a total enrolment of over 8000 students from over 120 countries, with a dedicated and inspirational team of educators and administrators from virtually every corner of the globe.

