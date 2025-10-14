GITEX Global – Dubai, UAE – Khazna Data Centers (Khazna), a global leader in hyperscale digital infrastructure, today announced plans to expand operational capacity by more than 1GW over the next five years.

This significant scale-up reinforces Khazna’s position as the UAE’s national digital infrastructure champion and marks a major acceleration of its international expansion. More than 400MW of new capacity will be delivered in key international markets including Saudi Arabia, Italy, and others, forming a cornerstone of Khazna’s vision to enable the infrastructure backbone for AI-driven digital economies.

"As the world enters an era defined by AI and digital economies, infrastructure is becoming the catalyst for national transformation. At Khazna, we are proud to be building the foundation layer for AI-native nations, combining regional leadership with global ambition,” said Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centers.

“Our expanded capacity roadmap reflects both the urgency and the opportunity ahead, as we partner with governments and enterprises to deliver resilient, sustainable infrastructure purpose-built for the next generation of compute."

As demand for sovereign-ready, AI-optimized infrastructure surges, Khazna is building the foundation layer for AI-native nations. where digital transformation becomes a systemic design principle. The company’s facilities are engineered for the next generation of compute, designed to support high-density, low-latency AI workloads at scale while meeting ambitious sustainability standards.

Domestically, Khazna is currently developing several new projects, including hyperscale facilities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ajman. And in addition to this planned expansion, Khazna is also delivering the infrastructure layer for Stargate UAE, a next-generation AI infrastructure cluster that will run in the newly established 5-gigawatt UAE–U.S. AI Campus in Abu Dhabi.

Khazna’s capacity pipeline at home and abroad is supported by a newly secured financing facility that will accelerate deployment and strengthen long-term resilience. By leveraging its proprietary, scalable design approach, Khazna can significantly reduce the time, cost, and environmental footprint associated with traditional data center builds, delivering faster time-to-value without compromising operational excellence.

Building a sustainable future economy

Khazna’s expansion is underpinned by a commitment to sustainability at every stage of design, build, and operation. All new facilities are engineered to LEED Gold standards, utilizing advanced cooling systems, high recycled material content, and energy-efficient design principles. The company’s modular construction methodology enables faster deployment with significantly reduced embodied carbon, construction waste, and potable water use—accelerating both climate impact reduction and time to market.

In Italy, Khazna’s upcoming data center campus will be powered by "Blue Power," Eni’s innovative low-carbon energy solution. This approach reflects Khazna’s broader strategy of aligning with local clean energy ecosystems, integrating alternative sources, where possible, to power the infrastructure of the AI economy responsibly.

Developing tomorrow’s data center leaders

As Khazna scales its footprint across the world, it is also investing in the human capital required to operate the infrastructure of the future. Each new facility brings with it local job creation, from construction and engineering to long-term operational roles.

Each Khazna facility generates more than $320 million in GDP contribution and enables over 1,150 jobs, with indirect benefits to suppliers, contractors, and service providers across the ecosystem. Khazna is committed to ensuring these opportunities build lasting economic value in the regions it serves.

To meet growing demand for specialized skills in digital infrastructure, Khazna is introducing programs designed to equip early-career professionals and reskilled workers with the technical, operational, and safety competencies needed in modern data center environments. Through a combination of hands-on training, industry certifications, and global best practices, these initiatives will help develop a new generation of talent capable of supporting hyperscale infrastructure at scale.