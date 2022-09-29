Abu Dhabi, UAE – Khazna Data Centers, one of the largest wholesale data center providers in the Middle East and North Africa, has signed a memorandum of understating (MoU) with GDS IDC Services Ptc. Ltd. (GDS), to discuss how to collaborate on cooperation and development of wholesale data centers across Greater China, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East regions.

This cooperation is intended to provide a framework for joint activities between Khazna Data Centers and GDS to support the strategic development of digital infrastructure in various markets and regions including Greater China. The MoU also explores potential partnership to establish data center projects in accordance with the highest international standards for facility design, operations, and data privacy and security, and to provide comprehensive solutions and end to end data center services, adopting and applying GDS prefabrication, modular design, with multi-cloud managed and cyber security services, digital transformation integration services and application integration services.

Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centers stated: “As organizations seek to expand capacity, better efficiency, affordability and implementing clean power solutions, the accelerated growth of the data center sector will continue. The combined skill set between Khazna Data Centers and GDS will spark development by attracting investments and allow to build and operate data centers across new ventured markets.”

William Huang, CEO of GDS stated: “Data center is growing fast with the increased demand from customer’s digital infrastructure adopting new technologies such as 5G, AI, and edge computing, etc. With our partnership with Khazna Data Centers, we adhere to support the exponential growth in demand for information technology and telecommunications infrastructure and drive the ultimate customer experience across Greater China, Asia, and Middle East.”

All parts of a digital ecosystem come together in a data center. Data centers have moved beyond just a storage facility and have become a critical part of the information and data that includes content generation and storage, distribution, security, transfer, and processing. To meet global demand, providers have been moving forward with their expansion plans and collaborating in building data centers across various markets.

Hassan Alnaqbi concluded: “Data centers persist to be a critical asset for regional, national, and global economic growth serving as a vital intersection point for the data of individuals, businesses, and economies. Propelled by the ever-growing demand for data centers, Khazna Data Centers regularly assesses emerging opportunities to bring our services closer to customers, enabling them to provide better services and satisfy local data privacy regulations. Our potential partnership with GDS shall open new avenues in the Asia market. We are exciting for this new journey across the pond.””

Today, data is a critical asset for any business — and the need to provide storage and maintain an ever-increasing amount of digital assets is growing exponentially. Data centers are key to support business’ growth trajectory, adopt digital technologies, enable new business models, and the ability to manage the level of connectivity required to effectively deliver services.

About Khazna Data Centers

Khazna Data Centers enables businesses at the forefront of the digital economy to connect seamlessly with the global digital ecosystem. Managed by leading industry experts, our wholesale data centers provide superior hosting solutions that flex to match our customers’ business needs. This gives them greater freedom to accelerate the technologies set to transform and enrich people’s lives.

About GDS

GDS is a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China. The Company’s facilities are strategically located in China’s primary economic hubs where demand for high-performance data center services is concentrated. The Company also builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations selected by its customers in order to fulfill their broader requirements. The Company’s data centers have large net floor area, high power capacity, density and efficiency, and multiple redundancies across all critical systems. GDS is carrier and cloud-neutral, which enables its customers to access all the major PRC telecommunications networks, as well as the largest PRC and global public clouds which are hosted in many of its facilities. The Company offers co-location and a suite of value-added services, including managed hybrid cloud services through direct private connection to leading public clouds, managed network services, and, where required, the resale of public cloud services. The Company has a 21-year track record of service delivery, successfully fulfilling the requirements of some of the largest and most demanding customers for outsourced data center services in China. The Company’s customer base consists predominantly of hyperscale cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications carriers, IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.