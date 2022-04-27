Abu Dhabi, UAE – Khazna Data Centers, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) largest data center provider was awarded Tier III certification of Constructed Facility for its IRIS 2 data center from Uptime Institute. This certification is based on the design, facility demonstration, and intended performance capacity, effectiveness, and reliability of the data center.

The growing reliance on digital technology in the increasingly connected world, has steered the data center industry into sharp focus. Data centers are among the most important assets an organization can have. Companies across various industries are utilizing digital technologies as artificial intelligence, edge computing, IoT - to collect and capture data, support organizational workload and gain visibility into their performance. The pandemic accelerated the march towards all things digital and the emergence of new work and lifestyle patterns in the wake of COVID-19 will last well beyond the crisis.

The need for effective infrastructure to support the ever-changing and growing needs of businesses is gaining traction.

Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centers, stated: “Developing and operating data centers is a continuous and long-term commitment for Khazna Data Centers. Our rigorous standards permit for well-designed and optimized data center build with downstream processes and operations always in focus, no downtime, handling periodic upgrades, fully driven with heightened capacity and energy-efficiency to meet the rising market and regulatory demands. Khazna’s commitment to innovation and international standards of excellence in data center infrastructure, construction and service are reflected in the accreditations we achieved today from Uptime Institute.”

Data centres are fundamentally highly operational, and maintenance focused. The facilities necessitate constant monitoring to ensure efficiency, systems advanced on an ongoing basis, and management of assets, equipment, and capacity.

Mustapha Louni, Senior Vice President Middle East, Africa and Greater India, Uptime Institute commented: “An effective data center infrastructure is demonstrated with the facility’s ability to boost the equipment powering the information systems, delivering greater performance, faster speeds, and smoother operations. The demand for data is creating a wealth of opportunities for data centers which hastened the industry to be proactive and pioneering about construction processes, solutions and services, and sustainability.”

Uptime Institute certification is the industry’s standard to assesses data center reliability, availability, maintainability, and overall performance needed to provide continuous and efficient operations. Khazna Data Center’s Tier III certification was granted after a diligent assessment and evaluation by expert teams from Uptime Institute.

