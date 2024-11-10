Khazaen Economic City, an integrated logistics and industrial hub featuring a dedicated free zone, dry port, residential areas, and commercial components, recently received the ‘Most Preferred Investment Destination’ award at the 12th Dossier Construction Awards.

The event was graced by His Excellency Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahruqi, Honourable Minister of Heritage and Tourism as the Chief Guest. His Excellency Shaikh Salim Bin Mustahail Al Mashani, presided as the host.

Eng. Salim Al Thuhli, CEO, Khazaen Economic City received the award from His Excellency Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahruqi at the event. The Dossier Construction Awards, organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and endorsed by Omran, recognises excellence in Oman’s construction, infrastructure, real estate, design, and engineering sectors.

Mohammed Al Salmi, Business Development Manager, Khazaen Economic City made a presentation on ‘Khazaen Economic City-The City of Opportunities.’ He highlighted completed projects and key investment agreements, as well as the various investment opportunities at Khazaen.

By the end of 2023, Khazaen Economic City has achieved a significant milestone, with total investments surpassing $1 billion, primarily from foreign investors. Al Salmi emphasised that Khazaen offers world-class infrastructure, competitive investment incentives, attractive land lease rates, a dedicated one-stop shop for investor support, and a strategic location well-connected to local, regional, and international markets.

The objective of the Dossier Construction Awards was to felicitate the best of the best within the construction, infrastructure, real estate, design engineering and construction materials’ industries.