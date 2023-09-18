Strategic partnership to support research and raise awareness for STEM education and prepare students to thrive in their future careers



Abu Dhabi-UAE: Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Mubadala Investment Company, announced they have signed a 10-year agreement to name the Engineering building at the University’s Main Campus as Mubadala Building.

Fatima Al Marzouqi, Director – Portfolio Emiratization, Mubadala Investment Company, and Professor Sir John O’Reilly, President, Khalifa University, attended a ceremony dedicated to unveiling the newly-named Mubadala Building.

The financial sponsorship will contribute to the Khalifa University Fund to support research and development, with enhanced facilities, and offer better educational experience.



The university plays a key role in developing future leaders and contributing to the growth of the local and regional education sector and offers a world-class learning environment which will help prepare students for their careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) areas.



Dr. Ebrahim Al Hajri, Senior Vice-President, Support Services, said: “Khalifa University is pleased to enter into this agreement with Mubadala Investment Company, a sovereign investor that manages a diverse portfolio of assets in the UAE and overseas, to offer students an enhanced academic and research experience. Naming the building in our campus further illustrates the extent of close engagement between the two partners, and we believe this close cooperation will help facilitate students to focus more on careers in STEM fields.”



Fatima Al Marzouqi, Director Portfolio Emiratization, Mubadala Investment Company, said: “We are delighted to expand on our long-term partnership with Khalifa University, an academic institution dedicated to excellence in education and building future leaders. As a forward-leaning investor that drives positive change where we deploy capital, we partner with like-minded organizations to raise awareness for STEM education, and our partnership with Khalifa University has been instrumental in helping achieve this objective. We look forward to working closely with the University as we grow the nation’s education sector for the next decade and beyond.”



The newly named Mubadala Building is one of the extension wings that was inaugurated in 2016. Other buildings host part of the Engineering department, the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, the Body Museum, research labs, KU Libraries, gymnasium, sports facilities and other cutting-edge amenities.



About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and medicine. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae/

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.



Mubadala’s $276 billion (AED 1015 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com