Abu Dhabi – The ASATEER project, supported by the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED), has been awarded the ‘Emirati Traditional Crafts’ at the fourth edition of the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ Forum, recognising its innovative contributions and significant role in advancing the UAE’s entrepreneurial and creative landscape.

The judging panel at this prestigious forum, which is recognised as the UAE’s premier industrial gathering that congregates entrepreneurs and innovators across diverse sectors, commended the project for its cultural resonance, originality, and potential to enhance the UAE’s local economy while contributing to the advancement of the design industry.

Mohammed Rashed AlSuwaidi, founder of ASATEER, expressed his immense pride in receiving this recognition, attributing the project’s success to the steadfast support provided by KFED. He stated: “This recognition inspires us to further strengthen our footprint in the local market and explore new growth opportunities, whether through strategic collaborations or financial partnerships.”

AlSuwaidi added: “Our products are deeply rooted in Emirati heritage, inspired by the legacy of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. We are committed to sharing our culture, both its authenticity and modern evolution, with the world through premium craftsmanship. Our participation in several prominent events, including the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), has further fortified our commitment to sustainable, eco-friendly production. Ultimately, we aim to be pioneers in locally sourced Emirati-made design.”

Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, remarked: “We are proud to see ASATEER’s achievement and the growth of other homegrown ventures. This reflects the dynamic nature of the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Supporting startups and fostering innovation is central to our mission. Therefore, we remain steadfast in our commitment to empowering such projects, which serve as catalysts for Abu Dhabi’s sustainable economic growth.”

The ‘Make in the Emirates’ forum serves as a crucial platform that unites start-ups, investors, and innovators, with the goal of promoting local manufacturing and enhancing innovation, in line with the UAE’s vision for economic growth through entrepreneurial projects and endeavours. The ‘Make in the Emirates’ Awards, one of the key initiatives of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, recognise excellence and innovation in the industrial sector. These awards celebrate the creative minds and visionaries who aim to shape the future of industry in the UAE and beyond with their bold and ambitious vision. The awards also support the UAE’s transformation into a global hub for manufacturing and innovation and offer a platform for participants to showcase their innovations, achievements, success stories, and contributions to the advancement of the country’s industrial sector.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development:

The Khalifa Fund is an independent, non-profit organisation affiliated with Abu Dhabi Government. Its mission is to nurture the culture of entrepreneurship, promote innovation, and offer support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the UAE through a balanced ecosystem.

Founded in 2007 in accordance with Law No. 14 of 2005 and its amendments, the Fund was established to align with the vision of the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former President of the United Arab Emirates.

To learn more about the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, please visit: www.khalifafund.ae

About ASATEER:

Founded in 2017, ASATEER is a luxury design house specializing in artisanal crafts and bespoke gifts. With studios in Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi, the brand merges traditional Emirati craftsmanship with contemporary creativity, delivering unique, culturally rich products for global audiences.

