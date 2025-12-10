Abu Dhabi, UAE: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) announced the launch of the ‘AI Prompt Engineering’ training programme in collaboration with 42 Abu Dhabi, the leading coding academy offering an innovative peer-to-peer learning model. Running in Al Ain until December 12, the programme aims to empower entrepreneurs and SME owners with advanced, and practical skills in artificial intelligence, equipping them to thrive in the evolving digital economy.

This new initiative, which is being held from December 8 to 12, aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, to empower a new generation of Emirati entrepreneurs with skills required to thrive in the future. It further reflects the wise leadership’s commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading hub for innovation, entrepreneurship and AI.

The initiative forms part of KFED’s mission to empower Emirati entrepreneurs through specialised programmes that strengthen their capabilities in key modern technology trends. The programme aims to equip entrepreneurs and startup owners with practical AI skills to boost productivity and foster innovation. The learning activities will be delivered across several cohorts through the MZN hub, Al Ain, ensuring comprehensive training coverage and enabling the largest possible number of entrepreneurs to benefit from the programme.

H.E. Khalifa Saeed Al Kuwaiti, Executive Director of the Entrepreneurship Sector at Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “The launch of the AI Prompt Engineering Programme for entrepreneurs and SMEs represents a pioneering strategic initiative to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. It equips participants with the latest practical skills to harness artificial intelligence technologies, reflecting the vision of our wise leadership to invest in national talents and empower them with the skills of the future. The programme aims to develop youth capabilities and inspire them to create innovative, practically applicable entrepreneurial solutions and projects. It also contributes to achieving the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and supports the development of a resilient knowledge- and innovation-based national economy. It reinforces the country’s position as a leading global hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and artificial intelligence.”

H.E. Ahmed Al Shoaibi, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, said: “At 42 Abu Dhabi, we are proud to collaborate with the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development to launch the AI Prompt Engineering Programme, further reinforcing our commitment to cultivating future-ready tech talent. This initiative reflects our mission to nurture a new generation of digital innovators who will drive the UAE’s digital transformation.

Built on our peer-to-peer, project based, learning-by-doing model, the programme empowers entrepreneurs to practically apply AI, prompting, and coding tools across real startup use cases. By equipping participants with advanced digital and prompt-engineering skills, and fostering independent learning, collaboration, and innovation, 42 Abu Dhabi supports the national vision to build a competitive, innovation-driven economy and preparing founders for success in the digital era.”

The programme leverages a five-day ‘Train-and-Build’ model designed to introduce participants to AI prompt engineering, a core pillar for efficiently using AI tools in the business sector. The first two days include hands-on training in AI fundamentals and prompt engineering, as well as guidance on creating toolkits for launching and marketing new services and products. The third and fourth days are dedicated to activities, during which teams work to develop practically applicable prototypes that pave the way for startup launches.

The programme concludes on the fifth day with an interactive showcase session modelled after investor pitch sessions, where teams present their prototypes and ‘Go-to-Market’ toolkits to a judging panel and fellow participants in a stimulating environment that mirrors real-market conditions.

The programme’s launch underscores KFED’s ongoing commitment to empowering Emirati entrepreneurs through specialised initiatives that contribute to capacity building and the development of skills in advanced technological fields and economically significant sectors.