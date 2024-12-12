Seoul, South Korea – Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development announced joining the UAE delegation, led by Her Excellency Alia Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy, to represent the United Arab Emirates at the Global Startup Festival COMEUP 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. The UAE Pavilion features representatives from both the public and private sectors, alongside national SMEs, business incubators, accelerators, chambers of commerce, national funds, and universities. The delegation embodies the UAE Ministry of Economy’s vision of fostering innovation and driving long-term sustainable economic growth by enhancing collaborations in business, technology, and innovation. It aims to create international partnerships and boost international trade and exchange, particularly with South Korea.

Besides repressing the UAE delegate, Khalifa Fund’s participation extends to supporting three outstanding Emirati businesses selected by the Fund to participate within the UAE Pavilion to showcase their innovative products and services at the festival. The selected SMEs are Rashtions, specialising in nutrient-rich food products made from organic local ingredients using sustainable practices; IZI Health, an integrated digital health platform designed to promote holistic well-being through meal planning, fitness programmes, and telehealth services; and Osool Communication and Technical Systems, a leading provider of cybersecurity, communications, and technological solutions for businesses and individuals.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Moza Obaid Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund, stated: “We are honoured to represent the UAE at a prestigious global platform like COMEUP, alongside three exceptional members of Khalifa Fund. This participation enables them to promote their innovative products on a wider scale. The festival offers a unique opportunity for UAE entrepreneurs to gain deeper insights into global trade, explore the latest products and innovations across various sectors, and keep pace with emerging trends in the international economic landscape. Such events pave the way for companies to grow and expand, providing access to new international markets and fostering valuable partnerships with Korean businesses.”

She added: “Khalifa Fund adopts a comprehensive approach to supporting SMEs in the UAE. Our efforts go beyond funding businesses to empowering entrepreneurs through diverse channels, offering a wide range of financial and non-financial support services. This includes facilitating their participation in key local and international events and exhibitions, which amplifies the visibility of Emirati brands and enhances their global competitiveness. These initiatives fortify the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship while attracting foreign investments to the country.”

This participation highlights the Fund’s pivotal role as a national entity committed to bolstering the international presence of Emirati SMEs. By promoting Emirati entrepreneurs and their innovative solutions on a global stage, Khalifa Fund aims to enhance the growth of these businesses and establish strategic cross-border partnerships. Such efforts contribute to the entrepreneurial ecosystem and amplify their pivotal impact on the UAE’s economic prosperity.

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007 by virtue of Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi by instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increased to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

