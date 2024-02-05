Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development announced its 11th Abu Dhabi SME Tribe Meetup; a community experience that brings together the business community in Abu Dhabi through multiple meetings throughout the year. Led by pioneering Emirati entrepreneurs in the industrial sector, this edition of the entrepreneurial gathering will feature a panel discussion titled 'Emirati Industrial Pioneers: Navigating Economic Growth and Innovation' on February 7, 2024. The meetup will also feature a distinguished expert speaker from the Emirates Development Bank with insights into the financing programs it offers, and how it supports startups and early-stage Industrial businesses through its SME financing & Industrial Incubation Programs.

HE Alia Abdulla Al Mazouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund, stated: "While selecting the SME Tribe meetups themes, Khalifa Fund is keen to cover SME’s development in all the priority sectors. The industrial sector is one of the most important components of the Emirati economy in the UAE and a significant contributor to the UAE GDP. Fostering entrepreneurship in the industrial domain not only contributes to economic prosperity but also plays a vital role in shaping the future landscape of innovation and sustainable development in the UAE.

She Added: “Through an engaging panel discussion, we seek to highlight the immense opportunities the industrial sector has to offer while delving into its challenges and the strategies employed to overcome them. We aim to inspire innovative Emirati entrepreneurs to venture into the industrial sector by offering them the opportunity to learn more about it from established successful Emirati entrepreneurs who will be sharing their personal experiences, best practices, and technologies they’ve adopted to foster sustainable growth for their industrial businesses”.

The discussion panel is moderated by Rahma Ali, a certified Business Counselor at Khalifa, and a Certified ISO Auditor with an MBA and an Executive Master’s in Big Data Analysis using Artificial Intelligence. The participating speaker panelists are: Ahmed Saeed Almazrouei, an inventor and entrepreneur, is the CEO and Founder of AM Industries, which has received around 100 awards, showcasing 1,226 innovations and 1,552 products including machinery and vehicle parts, robots, and Armored Steel Product Manufacturing. Additionally, AM Industries provides consultations and conducts research studies in the fields of natural and engineering sciences; Jaber Hareb AlKhyeli, Founder of Glass Tech Factory, which operates one of the latest and most advanced glass & façade specialist companies in the UAE; Ismael Mohamed AlNuaimi, Managing Director of High-End Engineering Mechanical Services, specializing in manufacturing and supplying a wide range of metal and stainless steel to different industries; and lastly, Mohamed Rashed Al Nuaimi, CEO & Founder of Printing Talks Factory, which specializes in everything related to paper and paper products manufacturing

During the discussion, the panelists will focus on 4 pillars: Insights into different types of businesses in the industrial sector, including their significance, growth potential, and contributions to the economy; the common challenges faced in industrial businesses and effective innovative strategies to overcome them; the role of technology and innovation in revolutionizing the industrial landscape and staying competitive; and the impact of government policies and support mechanisms on the growth and sustainability of this sector

The 11th SME Tribe will enable the attending entrepreneurs to navigate the opportunities in the industrial sector and interact with the panelists during the Tribe Circles Session. It is a valuable platform for networking and engaging with like-minded entrepreneurs to exchange insights and visions, opening doors to future collaborations of mutual interests

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

