Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently announced an exclusive promotional offer facilitating instant cash prizes for customers who apply for a new credit card or transfer their existing credit card debts to Khaleeji Bank, where the promotion continues until August 31, 2024.

Customers availing themselves of this offer will enjoy the distinctive advantages associated with Khaleeji credit cards, including competitive travel miles with the national carrier, Gulf Air, a 1% cashback incentive, complimentary access to over 1,100 VIP airport lounges worldwide, free travel insurance and the ability to withdraw cash up to 35% of the card’s maximum limit. Additionally, customers opting to transfer their credit card debt to Khaleeji Bank will benefit from a six-month grace period and cash back of up to 3%.

Moreover, customers can also seize the final opportunity of Khaleeji Bank’s summer campaign, which offers them a chance to win 100% cashback on travel-related purchases until the end of August. This encompasses flight bookings, hotel reservations, and taxi expenses.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, said: “We are delighted to announce this opportunity for our valued customers to win instant cash prizes at all Khaleeji Bank branches. We invite everyone to participate in the 'Spin & Win' campaign until August 31, 2024. Our goal is to be your partner in ambition and contribute to enriching customer experiences through innovative promotional initiatives that reflect our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional benefits and rewards. We encourage all customers to take advantage of this limited-time offer to maximise their benefits by applying for new credit cards or transferring their credit card debt to Khaleeji Bank. We extend our best wishes for success to all participants.”

Commenting further, Ms. Al Abbasi added: “Khaleeji Bank credit cards encompass numerous advantages, including exceptional travel miles, competitive cash back rates, and unlimited rewards programmes. In line with our continued commitment to our customers, we constantly strive to elevate customer value and enhance their banking experience. This summer initiative underscores the bank’s dedication to offering unparalleled service and rewards in recognition of our customers’ loyalty and trust. I would also like to congratulate the winners of the Khaleeji Bank summer promotion and encourage everyone to participate in the final draw scheduled for September.”

Khaleeji is a leading Islamic Bank that strives to achieve clients’ ambitions through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari'a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.

