Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic Banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced a rewarding start to the new year for “Al Waffer” account holders during the new year. The announcement includes more monthly raffles for “Al Waffer Club”, in addition to the Grand Prize for the month of March, which is set at $250,000.

The bank has also recently held a raffle for “Al Waffer Club” prizes for the month of January, where five lucky winners received a cash prize worth $10,000 each. These rewards showcase the bank's commitment to providing exceptional profit opportunities for its valued clients.

Winners of the January raffle for the “Al Waffer Club” were Mr. Khalaf Hussain Al Banna, Mr. Abdullah Juma Al Markhi A/C Redha, Ms. Ebtisam Mohammed Al Rifaei, Mr. Fawaz Abdulaziz Al Khunaizi, and Ms. Nadeen Abduljalil Al Mushaimea.

Khaleeji has stressed that the coming period will witness the announcement of more prizes for “Al Waffer” account holders, granting participants the opportunity to win valuable cash prizes and enhance their financial well-being. It’s worth noting that Khaleeji is constantly seeking to enhance its offers and provide innovative banking solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients, through the frequent announcement of valuable prizes and rewarding opportunities, ensuring that clients benefit from the exclusive advantages of investing in the “Al Waffer” account.

On this occasion, Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking, stated “We are pleased to announce the prizes allocated to “Al Waffer” account holders this year. We are also encouraged by the positive interaction and participation observed in last year's version of the account, which serves as motivation for us to further enhance the experience for our valued clients.”

Ms. Al Abbasi added: “We are delighted to announce that we will be rewarding more winners in the coming months, having a positive impact on the lives of our valued clients by helping them achieve their ambitions. Congratulations to the winners of “Al Waffer Club’s” January prizes. I would like to take this opportunity to invite our clients to seize this opportunity and open an “Al Waffer” account today to qualify for this year’s March Grand Prize, and increase their deposits to join the “Al Waffer Club” through the “Khaleeji Mobile Application” or by visiting one of the bank’s branches to earn more chances of winning. We wish everyone the best of luck”

“Al Waffer” account is a Shari’a-compliant investment account based on the principles of “Absolute Mudarabah”.

For more information about the “Al Waffer” account, please visit the account’s webpage on the bank’s website www.khaleeji.bank or contact Khaleeji Bank’s Call Center on 17540054.