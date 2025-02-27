Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic Banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of a prize campaign for “Al Waffer” Account holders in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan. The campaign features daily raffles for BD 1,000 each, culminating in a total of BD 30,000 awarded to thirty winners throughout the month. This initiative reflects Khaleeji’s commitment to providing added value to its clients and enhancing their banking experience during Ramadan this year.

On this occasion, Ms. Ameera Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking, stated “We are pleased to extend our warmest congratulations to the leadership, government, and people of the Kingdom of Bahrain, as well as to all our partners, shareholders, and valued clients, on the occasion of Ramadan, praying to Allah the Almighty to accept your fasting and prayers. Through this innovative campaign, which is the first of its kind, we aim to foster the spirit of giving and sharing during this month of goodness.”

Commenting on the campaign, she added “The campaign includes special daily raffles that provide clients with wonderful opportunities to win, with a cash prize of BD 1,000 for one winner every day. The winner’s name will be announced on Bahrain TV just before the call to Maghrib Prayer. Additionally, participants will be able to enter the regular ‘Al Waffer’ Account prize raffles announced previously. Therefore, we invite all clients to seize this opportunity and participate to be among the winners.”

It is noteworthy that Khaleeji has allocated 11 Grand Prizes for “Al Waffer” Account holders this year with a total value of 4 million US Dollars, including 10 Grand Prizes worth USD 250,000 and a Grand Prize worth one million US Dollars. As part of its effort to reward distinguished clients under the “Al Waffer Club” program, Khaleeji has allocated 30 additional Cash Prizes worth USD 10,000 each, with five winners to be raffled in each of the months of February, April, May, July, September, and November. Also, for the first time since the launch of the “Al Waffer” Account, this year’s program includes prizes dedicated to young clients in the “Ajyal Al Waffer” category, where 60 Cash Prizes worth USD 1,000 each have been allocated, with a special raffle for 15 prizes in March and a monthly raffle for 5 prizes in the following months.