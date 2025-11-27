Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of Bahrain’s leading Islamic banks, has announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with Infracorp, a leading infrastructure and sustainable development company and the developer of the Marina Bay project on Reef Island, to offer streamlined financing solutions for customers seeking to own premium residential units within the development. This partnership reflects the shared commitment of both entities to supporting sustainable real estate growth and enhancing homeownership options by providing innovative Shari’a-compliant financing products.

Under the agreement, Khaleeji Bank customers will benefit from a range of exclusive financing offers including a Murabaha structure with the option to convert to Ijara, a flexible grace period of up to two years, and Ijara tenors reaching up to 25 years. Customers will also enjoy additional advantages such as high-profit accounts and special credit card offers to support furnishing and fitting out their residential units. This collaboration aligns with the aspirations of homebuyers seeking distinguished ownership opportunities in strategic locations with premium lifestyle amenities.

Marina Bay is one of the most prominent new residential developments on Reef Island, offering an exclusive selection of luxury villas and apartments designed to the highest standards, featuring sea views, contemporary facilities, and spacious layouts ideal for families. The project aims to redefine upscale waterfront living and further strengthen Manama’s position as a preferred destination for high-end real estate investment in the Kingdom.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Ameera Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, said: "Signing this agreement with Infracorp marks a strategic milestone that reflects our firm commitment to providing innovative and customer-centric financing solutions that support Bahrain’s residential ownership journey. At Khaleeji Bank, we are dedicated to developing modern products tailored to the diverse needs of our customers, enabling them to acquire high-quality homes in promising locations. This partnership reinforces our role in empowering the community and advancing sustainable real estate development."

She added: "Khaleeji Bank remains committed to supporting national projects and strengthening partnerships that deliver real value to customers and the real estate sector. This agreement will enable us to provide flexible and effective financing options that expand homeownership opportunities and meet the aspirations of various segments within the community."

From her side, Ms. Eman Al Mannai, Head of Sales at Infracorp, stated: "We are pleased to collaborate with Khaleeji Bank in offering simplified and accessible financing solutions for Marina Bay, one of Reef Island’s most prominent luxury waterfront developments. We believe this partnership will enable customers to benefit from exceptional ownership options that combine contemporary design with a prime location. It also reflects Infracorp’s ongoing commitment to developing sustainable projects that deliver high value and an elevated residential experience."

She continued: "Providing suitable financing solutions in cooperation with Khaleeji Bank will undoubtedly enhance the attractiveness of Marina Bay and support our vision of delivering advanced real estate projects that cater to customers seeking quality and prime locations. We remain committed to continuing our joint efforts to introduce innovative real estate solutions that elevate project quality and support sustainable sector growth."

This agreement represents a new phase of collaboration between the two institutions, enhancing homeownership opportunities in the Kingdom of Bahrain and supporting national sustainable urban development goals. The project, along with the new financing solutions, is expected to stimulate real estate investment and broaden the range of available ownership options, reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a regional hub for modern residential projects and premium waterfront developments.

Khaleeji Bank is recognised as a distinguished Islamic bank dedicated to fulfilling customer aspirations through an integrated Islamic banking model offering a comprehensive range of high-quality retail and corporate services, as well as Shari’a-compliant investment opportunities. Infracorp, meanwhile, is a leading investor in infrastructure and sustainability, managing a USD 3 billion asset portfolio that includes extensive landbank holdings across multiple locations. The company focuses on developing sustainable communities and investing in logistics, renewable energy, and social infrastructure across education and healthcare.

For more information, please visit the Bank's official website at www.khaleeji.bank. Terms and conditions apply.