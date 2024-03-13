Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic Banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced a new strategic partnership with Eskan Bank to provide Shari’a-compliant Home Financing solutions to citizens.

As part of the new partnership, Khaleeji will be working to finalise all available financing options with Eskan Bank, reflecting its strong commitment to providing the best financial solutions that meet the needs and aspirations of its clients.

Under this agreement, Khaleeji and Eskan Bank will collaborate in the “Joint Guarantee” Program to offer financing services to their clients. This partnership includes jointly financing citizens, with both banks guaranteeing the same property based on their respective shares in it. This will pave the way for Khaleeji clients to benefit from its financing services in addition to Home Financing services provided by Eskan Bank they are or already eligible for, expanding both their capabilities and Home Financing options & solutions within the framework of Islamic Shari’a principles.

This cooperation embodies Khaleeji's objectives of providing a diverse range of banking products & services that meet all the needs and aspirations of its clients. Through this collaboration with Eskan Bank, all shared goals of promoting economic growth and driving sustainable development will be achieved.

On this occasion, Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji, has emphasised the importance of this partnership with Eskan Bank, stating "We are delighted to announce this collaboration with Eskan Bank, which reflects our commitment to providing integrated and innovative banking services and solutions. This partnership embodies our steadfast commitment to providing diverse financial products that meet the needs and ambitions of citizen clients."

Ms. Al Abbasi continued, saying "It also reflects our firm commitment to supporting government initiatives, contributing to the achievement of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, and continuing to support the strategic development of the Kingdom of Bahrain. This affirms our leading role in the Islamic Banking sector."

For his part, Dr. Khalid Abdulla, Chief Executive Officer of Eskan Bank, expressed his satisfaction with the announcement of this strategic partnership with Khaleeji to provide Shari’a-compliant Home Financing solutions to citizens, which aligns with Eskan Bank's efforts to expand fruitful partnerships and provide exceptional services to its clients.

Dr. Khalid also added: "Through consolidating efforts with Khaleeji, we will leverage our expertise and resources to support citizens benefiting from Home Financing services and contribute to the achievement of Bahrain's economic vision. We are confident that this cooperation will yield positive results, and we look forward to working closely with Khaleeji to provide innovative financial solutions that meet the diverse needs of citizens."

It is worth mentioning that Khaleeji Bank is a distinguished Islamic Bank that seeks to fulfill clients' ambitions through an Islamic banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high-quality banking services for individuals and companies, as well as Shari’a-compliant investment opportunities.