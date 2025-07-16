Dubai: Khaleej Times has announced the first six category judges for its inaugural KT Plus150 List, a platform celebrating the UAE’s most promising Gen Z talent across 15 industries.

Each category is anchored by an external expert chosen for their leadership and influence in their respective field. This diverse panel offers a blend of worldwide expertise and on-the-ground understanding to guide the selection process.

Meet the judges:

Fashion : Mona Kattan , Founder & CEO of KAYALI

A serial entrepreneur and global fashion leader, Mona is redefining the beauty industry and inspiring the next generation of change-makers.

: , Founder & CEO of A serial entrepreneur and global fashion leader, Mona is redefining the beauty industry and inspiring the next generation of change-makers. Sports : Ali Al Ali , CEO & Board Member at Dubai Racing Club

A visionary leader in horse racing, Ali is steering the Dubai Racing Carnival and the prestigious Dubai World Cup.

: , CEO & Board Member at A visionary leader in horse racing, Ali is steering the Dubai Racing Carnival and the prestigious Dubai World Cup. Art & Design : Emily Mottolese , Managing Principal at Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Emily is a visionary designer with the firm behind iconic structures like the Burj Khalifa, creating architecture that defines the skylines of tomorrow.

: , Managing Principal at Emily is a visionary designer with the firm behind iconic structures like the Burj Khalifa, creating architecture that defines the skylines of tomorrow. Media & Entertainment : Josh Wilson , Managing Director at Global Venture Partners

A Forbes 30 Under 30 honouree and the driving force behind Rolling Stone MENA and Billboard Africa, Josh is shaping the media landscape across the region.

: , Managing Director at A Forbes 30 Under 30 honouree and the driving force behind Rolling Stone MENA and Billboard Africa, Josh is shaping the media landscape across the region. Sustainability: Miki Hirasawa-Ashton, Co-Chair at AmCham

Strategist and communicator passionate about innovation, purpose, and shaping the future of business and culture.

Food: Mr. Taster (Hubert Sepidnam), Super-Influencer

A globally influential food blogger, Hubert has reviewed cuisine in over 40 countries, shaping food trends and inspiring culinary enthusiasts worldwide.

Nominations are Open

The editorial team is currently accepting nominations for exceptional individuals who are making a significant impact in their fields. The KT Plus150 List will be unveiled in Q4 2025, with honourees announced on 15 September. Stay tuned for the announcement of the second batch of esteemed judges.