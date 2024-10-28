Riyadh: A global leader in healthcare, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is renowned for integrating advanced medical technologies with a compassionate, patient-focused approach. Central to this mission is Wareef Charity, the philanthropic arm of KFSHRC, and a vital social responsibility player, supporting underprivileged patients and contributing to community well-being.

Wareef Charity extends KFSHRC’s reach beyond traditional treatment, focusing on initiatives that improve patients’ quality of life. One of Wareef’s key projects is the Omniyati initiative, launched in 2021 with the King Fahd National Center for Children’s Cancer (KFNCCC). The initiative seeks to bring joy to young patients by fulfilling their wishes and easing their emotional burdens during treatment.

Since its inception, Wareef has ensured underserved communities receive high-quality healthcare, bridging financial gaps and providing advanced and inclusive medical treatments. In collaboration with Alinma Investment, the Alinma Wareef Endowment Fund[m1] - Saudi Arabia’s first public open-end investment fund dedicated to healthcare - provides sustainable support for KFSHRC’s patient care, research, and outreach. By combining philanthropic investment with healthcare sustainability, the fund sets a standard for transparency and sustainable healthcare funding in the nonprofit sector.

As part of KFSHRC’s participation in the Global Health Exhibition (GHE) 2024, Wareef presented its charitable projects, including Omniyati and the Alinma Wareef Endowment Fund, and their contributions to patient care and healthcare sustainability. Visitors will also explore impactful initiatives, such as partnerships with the Sheikh Mohammed bin Saleh Award [m2] and the Takaful Charity Foundation for Orphan Care[m3] , which provide critical psychological, social, and medical support to vulnerable populations, including orphans.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

